The Case That Rudolph Giuliani Is Likely The Primary U.S. Government Informant Against Trump

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon recently joked that former New York City Mayor and former President Donald Trump bestie Rudolph Giuliani was actually the informant who tipped off the Federal Bureau of Investigation about classified government documents being held at Trump’s Florida estate.

“Right now, Rudy Giuliani’s thinking, ‘Oh crap, did I butt dial the FBI again? This keeps happening to me!'” Fallon joked.

The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Aug. 8 in search of the documents, and many speculated that the tip had to have come about from a Trump insider.

After news of the FBI search warrant being served on Trump-a-largo, I have one main thought…

Who is the informant that solidified such a major move?

Absent an inside informant, doubtful they serve this, IMO.

So…

1. Mark Meadows

2. Rudy Giuliani

3. A Saudi National

My guess, 3 — Jeff Aurand (@karmatimebitch) August 9, 2022

Giuliani and Trump were best pals, dating back to Giuliani’s time as mayor of New York City (1994-2001) and Trump’s time as the New York real estate deal maker. Then, once Trump was in the White House Giuliani, who as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York infamously took down the mafia, became Trump’s personal lawyer. But following Trump first impeachment in 2019, his second impeachment in 2021, and then his in re-election defeat, Trump seemed to place blame on Giuliani and they two no longed seemed as close.



Both are the subject of investigations.

Giuliani is the subject of an ongoing federal New York investigation, but there have been leaks that he will not be charged, leading many to wonder if the feds turned Giuliani to inform his former client and friend.

Is Rudy Giuliani the “informant” cooperating with the FBI? — LisaBethDesignsGems (@LisaRules) August 13, 2022

Giuliani is unlikely to face charges in connection with a nearly two-year investigation into whether he violated laws requiring him to register as a foreign agent in a Ukraine lobbying case, NBC New York reported. Federal prosecutors out of Manhattan and the FBI have been conducting the investigation into whether Giuliani was involved in potential illegal lobbying. He was accused of relying on Ukrainian officials and members of parliament to try to dig up dirt about Joe Biden as he ran for president.

When asked at the beginning of the investigation in 2019 if he thought Trump would remain loyal to him and not him under a bus to save himself, Giuliani remarked, “…I do have very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid,” CNBC reported.

This cryptic remark has now come back to haunt Giuliani and leads some to believe he is now an informant.

“Giuliani already showed how he thinks. He already threatened Trump w/INFORMING. If the US GOV is coming at Trump like this at election time, their informant is someone high profile. Someone savvy & deep in the game, someone who took on John & Gotti & the entire New York mafia,” tweeted Moguldom Nation CEO Jamarlin Martin.

Giuliani already showed how he thinks. He already threatened Trump w/INFORMING. If the US GOV is coming at Trump like this at election time, their informant is someone high profile. Someone savvy & deep in the game, someone who took on John & Gotti & the entire New York mafia. pic.twitter.com/0lK3sRMzMH — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) August 15, 2022

Mar A Lago Informant I'm going with Giuliani. Just because. pic.twitter.com/qRcjQfZ7Wr — Mary Reed (@marsam22reed) August 11, 2022

Photo: Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Giuliani is scheduled to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)