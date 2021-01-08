Did Trump Program The Takeover Of The Capitol With Giuliani And The Protestors? Here Are The Facts

Written by Ann Brown

Did Trump Program The Takeover of The Capitol With Giuliani And The Protestors? Here Are The Facts. Photo: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the “Save America Rally.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)/Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

There are so many questions about the attempted coup at the Capitol by pro-Trump supporters. First, where was law enforcement? Why were the police so unprepared when Trump has been publicly declaring that Jan. 6 would be a day of reckoning? Why was there no security plan when pro-Trump supporters informed the world of their plans on social media? Why was law enforcement not ready immediately after Trump directed the crowd to head to the capital during Wednesday’s so-called Save America Rally? These questions are leading many to wonder if Trump and his cronies, including former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, programmed the takeover — and if there was help from federal law-enforcement officials.

“Trump is an engineer, that’s how I interpreted events yesterday,” The Moguldom Nation founder Jamarlin Martin tweeted. “This was celebrity apprentice, scheduled programming. I doubt this was normal security, it looks like security was compromised, like an Epstein prison.”

Prior to large gatherings and demonstrations in Washington, D.C., the Capitol police normally coordinates with the federal Secret Service and the Park Police as well as local police. The National Guard, commanded by the Department of Defense, is often on standby too, Business Insider reported.

The forces were out for all of the Black Lives Matter protests, but not at the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday. Where were they all for the Save America Rally?

The National Guard, which was deployed heavily at 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, did not show up to assist the police until two hours after the mayhem started on Dec. 6, according to the Associated Press.

Some European security officials and U.S. international military allies examined what happened and concluded that Trump “appeared to have tacit support among U.S. federal agencies responsible for securing the Capitol complex,” Business Insider reported.

“We train alongside the U.S. federal law enforcement to handle these very matters, and it’s obvious that large parts of any successful plan were just ignored,” one source told Business Insider.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to stop the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory and were attempting a violent coup while the world watched on TV. The violent mob of Trump supporters appeared to have at least tacit support from U.S. federal agencies that secure the Capitol complex, according to multiple European security officials.

European security officials interviewed by Business Insider included a French police officer and two intelligence officials from NATO countries who work directly in counterterrorism and counterintelligence operations involving the U.S., terrorism, and Russia.

“The defeated president gives a speech to a group of supporters where he tells them he was robbed of the election, denounces his own administration’s members and party as traitors, and tells his supporters to storm the building where the voting is being held,” the NATO intelligence official told Business Insider.

The French police official said there were multiple failures he believes were systematic. “It is unthinkable there was not a strong police cordon on the outskirts of the complex. Fences and barricades are useless without strong police enforcement. This is when you start making arrests, targeting key people that appear violent, anyone who attacks an officer, anyone who breaches the barricade. You have to show that crossing the line will fail and end in arrest,” the official said.

The official continued, “I cannot believe the failure to establish a proper cordon was a mistake. These are very skilled police officials, but they are federal, and that means they ultimately report to the president. This needs to be investigated.”

Many say they believe Trump allies such as Giuliani were complicit in the violence and murder of a Capitol police officer, who died due to injuries sustained on Dec. 6. When he spoke at the rally, Giuliani called for a “trial by combat,” blatantly encouraging Trump supporters gathered there to fight.

Giuliani, who spearheaded Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the 2020 elections, tweeted that the president’s supporters were “on the right side of the law and history.”

As the mob stormed the Capitol building, Giuliani tweeted, “To all those patriots challenging the fraudulent election , POTUS wants you to EXPRESS YOUR OPINION PEACEFULLY.”

“We are the law and order party,” he added. “You are on the right side of the law and history. Act with respect for all,” The Independent reported.

In retrospect, Giuliani seemed to be trying to whitewash his role in inciting the Capitol riot.

“Our cause is to obtain an honest vote and to end voter fraud before it becomes a permanent tactic of the enabled and media protected Democrat Party,” Giuliani tweeted a day after the melee.

Giuliani then tried to deflect his role in the Capitol violence by comparing the attempted coup to summer racial justice protests, The New York Daily News reported. “It was as criminal as the rioting and looting this summer which was not condemned strongly enough by the Left,” Giuliani tweeted.

While Giuliani is still on the Trump train, one of Trump’s former allies and most loyal defenders, former Attorney General William Barr, called out the president. Barr said Thursday that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable” in a statement to The Associated Press. Barr also called Trump’s conduct a “betrayal of the office.”

Barr resigned in December ast month after he concluded there was no widespread fraud in the election, NBC News reported. Trump saw this as a betrayal and continued to make baseless claims about the election being “stolen.”

The criticism of Trump isn’t just coming from former allies. Bi-partisan calls are growing for him to be removed from office before Inauguration Day.

“After Wednesday’s unprecedented debacle, Trump should be impeached by the House for the second time if his Cabinet does not have a spine and see fit to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office before his term is up,” wrote Ashley Pratte, a communications strategist and board member of Republican Women for Progress. “He is clearly unfit to lead the country, even for another two weeks; he cannot be allowed to continue as president while posing a clear and present danger to the United States and its people,” Pratte wrote in an NBC News column. Pratte is an Independent and a former Republican.

Pratte also criticized all Trump supporters — especially those in public office.

“Even after the violence, six Republican Senators and 121 Republican members of the House objected to the results of the presidential election in Arizona, and seven Republican Senators and 138 Republican members of the House objected to the results of the election in Pennsylvania,” she wrote.