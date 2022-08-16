Another Robert Mueller Disappointment? Democrats Begin Hero Worshiping Merrick Garland As A Celebrity

Current U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland seems to have done what special counsel and former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Robert Mueller couldn’t do–paint former President Donald Trump into a corner. And now, Democrats are hero worshiping Garland as if he was a celebrity.

AG Merrick Garland stepped up to the podium like "I heard y'all was looking for me here I go". It was giving don't write a check yo ass can't cash when he took up the call to release the Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant. If a judge approves Garland's request we'll get all the tea. pic.twitter.com/tJV62a9XPN — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) August 11, 2022

It was Garland who approved the decision to seek a search warrant for Trump’s Florida estate Mar-a-Lago that resulted in the FBI raid on Aug. 8. It was a decision he mulled for weeks, according to reports. And when he moved forward, he did so solo. He did not even inform the White House of the raid.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “You know, the president and the White House learned about this FBI search from public reports. We learned, just like the American public did yesterday, and we did not have advance notice of this activity.” Jean-Pierre added that the president “has been very clear” that the Justice Department “conducts investigations independently.”

Mueller wasn’t as successful when in 2017 he led the Special Counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, links between associates of Donald Trump and Russian officials, and possible obstruction of justice by Trump and his associates. Mueller’s investigation did not find sufficient evidence that Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia to influence.



So now, Garland is getting all the praise.

“The #FBI and #DOJ are once again highly respected. Merrick Garland is doing an outstanding job,” tweeted Bobby Paulk.

The #FBI and #DOJ are once again highly respected.



Merrick Garland is doing an outstanding job.



Chris Wray is doing an outstanding job. — Bobby Paulk 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@PaulkBobby) August 16, 2022

But some questioned Garland’s tactics.

“BUT BUT BUT Nuclear Secrets!!!—> Report: Nutcase AG Garland Waited Weeks to Approve Warrant for Mar-a-Lago Search #MerrickGarland #nucleardocuments #FBI #FBIRaid #GarlandMustGo #DemocratsAreCorrupt #Nucleargate #TRUMP2024 #DemocratsTheEnemyWithin,” tweeted Derek.

Prior to the Mar-a-Lago raid, garland was getting major flack for what many deemed as his inaction on the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

He was “being attacked for not having indicted former President Trump, for not having brought cases faster against witnesses who have defied the Jan. 6 committee, and for not having moved more aggressively against political figures for their supposed involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Lawfare blog reported.

