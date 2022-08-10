‘Lock And Load’: Many Americans Expect Hardcore MAGA  Violence After FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid

On Aug. 8, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump. They had a search warrant to look for White House documents that may have been stashed illegally at the Florida property. The raid not only drew the outrage of Trump but from his MAGA supporters as well.

There are fears of violence similar to that of the Jan 6, 2022, attempted coup of the Capitol.

Trump’s comments since the raid have been spurring on his supporters. On his right-wing social media platform, Truth Social, MAGA supporters are speaking enthusiastically of a civil war, The Daily Beast reported.

“Biden is trying to start a Civil War,” one Truth user whose bio states “Conservative Truth Shaman,” said.

Another pro-Trump user wrote: “Is it just me or does it now feel like we’re one step closer to a Civil War?”

In addition to war, some have encouraged a hit being done on those involved with the raid.

“I’m just going to say it. [Attorney General Merrick] Garland needs to be assassinated. Simple as that,” read one post. Another user posted, “kill all feds.”

“Lock and load,” was one of the top comments.

One reply to the “lock and load” post was from an account with the username bananaguard62 and asked “Are we not in a cold civil war at this point?”



Advance Democracy, a non-partisan, non-profit organization that conducts public-interest investigations, identified Tyler Welsh Slaeker as the person behind the bananaguard62 account, CNN reported.

Slaeker was involved in the Jan. 6 attack and was charged by the Justice Department in 2021. He was initially charged with four nonviolent misdemeanors. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of entering a restricted building. He will be sentenced in November.

MAGA supporters are the only ones speaking out on social media. Many express worries about attacks by MAGA.

“The US is damned if it does and damned if it doesn’t. If Trump is prosecuted, the right will go apeshit, leading to violence and even civil war. If he isn’t prosecuted and regains the presidency, the right will be unrestrained, leading to violence and even civil war,” tweeted Margaret Morgan.

“Trump’s comments about the raid at Mar-a-Lago were calculated—purposely painting himself as a martyr to undermine the FBI & DOJ—all while signaling a call to arms to his supporters. Fox News & many in the GOP are emboldening it. Far-right social media is buzzing w/ violence,” tweeted former top aide to then-Vice President Mike Pence Olivia Troye, a Republican and former Trump White House staffer.

“Wrried about mobilization to violence in reaction to today’s search at Mar-a-Lago. I’d also note that during events of heightened political tension, foreign adversaries like to make provocations. Many examples Russia/Iran/China during Jan6, election, Covid-19,” tweeted former FBI agent Clint Watts, a senior fellow at the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security at George Washington University.

Twitter user Mary Sanders wondered who the MAGA supporters want to attack. “My question – when they talk about shooting people, who do they mean? Just random folks; law enforcement; elected officials; judges? Anybody they don’t like the looks of?” she asked.

Another tweeter, Partty Stewart posted, “I am worried. Brother who is a trumper sent me a text with Keep Your Powder Dry.’

Dean Obeidallah, host of the “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” isn’t optimistic.

“Expect Trump at future rallies to incite violence versus DOJ and FBI. Save this tweet,” tweeted Obeidallah, whose Twitter account’s bio says the Democrats are the only “true patriots.”

Yet political commentator Michael Tracey said he thinks something else is afoot.

“Speculation, but if FBI ‘counterintelligence’ agents are really involved in this investigation (as NYT reported) — wouldn’t be surprised if they try to resurrect some cockamamie Russia angle on Trump, especially with the Ukraine war providing various ‘national security’ pretexts,” he tweeted.

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, Nov. 6, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)