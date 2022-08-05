14-Year Cincinnati Police Veteran Caught On Camera Saying ‘I Hate Ni**ers,’ Claims It Was A Mental Episode

Police body camera footage caught a Cincinnati police officer calling a Black teen a racial slur. The 14-year police veteran admitted to using the n-word when cars at school didn’t respond to the siren. She’s blaming the incident on a mental slip.

“F—ing [n-word], I f—ing hate them!” Officer Rose Valentino of the Cincinnati Police Department was caught screaming on video on April 5. She also punched her squad car’s steering wheel, NBC News reported

Valentino, who also appeared on the TLC reality show “Police Women of Cincinnati,” has been placed on desk duty.

Valentino was upset that a line of vehicles picking up students at Western Hills University High School wasn’t moving even after she activated her lights and siren. When a Black “male student walked by and gave Officer Valentino the middle finger,” she became enraged, according to an internal police report from the Cincinnati Police internal affairs department.

“This is a hard job, and I was getting to a point where I was really being affected by it,” Valentino told police investigators. Valentino told them she will also seek treatment to deal with her stress.

“Officer Valentino has maintained that she does not have any racial biases that have affected her work,” the internal report says. “Officer Valentino believes this was a mental episode,” NBC News reported.

The incident has upset many. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a statement he “was appalled to see Officer Valentino display such hateful, angry, and racist language. He added: “Our law enforcement represents all of this city, and Black Cincinnatians deserve to feel safe knowing they will be treated with mutual respect.”

The city’s NAACP President Joe Mallory was worried about Valentino’s actions, saying, “To have that agitation, that aggressiveness, that anger, to be triggered like that, it shouldn’t be that easy to be triggered,” the Grio reported.

Photo: Cincinnati Police officer Rose Valentino was pulled off the streets after her body camera recorded her saying ‘I hate ni**ers. (Photo: Cincinnati Police Department)