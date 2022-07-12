The Rise And Fall Of Black Business Power In Chicago: 13 Things To Know

This was a time when Chicago was the place for Black businesses to thrive. During the 1970s especially, the Windy City was a virtual Back business powerhouse. But due to a number of factors such as the city’s changing landscape by the 1990s the businesses were on the decline.

Before the businesses disappeared, there city was filled with Black-owned stores, a pharmacy, dentists, a nightclub, a funeral home, and a Black-owned bank–Independence Bank of Chicago, with more than $100 million in assets, Politico reported.

1. Chicago was capital of Black millionaires

Chicago was once the capital city for Black millionaires and businesses, with one of the nation’s largest concentrations of Black residents. And these businesses weren’t just regional, they had a national global. Worldwide brands such as Ebony and Jet magazines and Afro Sheen hair care products were all headquartered in Chicago, Politico reported.

Later on came Oprah Winfrey and her Harpo Studios. While Harpo has remained, most of the other standout Black-owned, Chicago-based businesses have disappeared.

2. Alvin J. Boutte: Built biggest Black bank

Chicago was home to the country’s biggest Black bank, Independence Bank. Alvin J. Boutte Sr. was the bank’s co-founder, chairman and CEO.

Before launching the bank, he opened and operated a drugstore which grew into a chain of stores across the Black neighborhoods of the city, Black Past reported.



Then inn 1964, Boutte partnered with fellow Black business leaders George Johnson, whose Johnson Products Company (manufacturer of Ultra Sheen and Afro Sheen) was the largest Black cosmetics company in the U.S., and John Johnson (no relation), whose Ebony Magazine was the largest Black-owned magazine in the country to establish Independence Bank.

In 1988 Drexel National Bank, another South Side Chicago Black bank, acquired Independence Bank. By 1995, hit was sold again, this time to white-owned ShoreBank.

3.Johnson Publishing born in Chicago

Entrepreneur John Johnson was the leading 20th Century publisher of African-American media, having founded Ebony and Jet magazines.

But first there was Negro Digest. In 1942 with $500, Johnson sold subscriptions and with the earnings published Negro Digest (later renamed Black World). Three years later Johnson he launched Ebony. It was similar to the successful white pictorial publication Life magazine but Ebony chronicled Black life. In 1951 Johnson began publishing weekly Jet magazine, which reported Black news. They were all successful and In 1982, Johnson became the first African American to appear on Forbes list of wealthiest Americans, Black Past reported.

Johnson later expanded into fashion, cosmetics, and insurance.

4.Fashion Fair went beyond Chicago

In 1972, medial mogul John Johnson created Fashion Fair makeup and the legendary Ebony Fashion Fair traveling fashion show.

5.Soft Sheen grew into multi-million dollar Chicago firm

George Johnson, Sr. was the founder of hugely successful Johnson Products Company, a hair care firm.

In 1954 he founded his own firm, Johnson Products Company with his wife, Joan (Henderson) Johnson. They started it with just $500. Johnson developed his first products exclusively for male customers; its first success was Ultra Wave Hair Culture, which was a hair relaxer for men, Black Past reported.

In 1957, Johnson Products debuted a new hair straightener specifically for women called Ultra Sheen. As natural hair grew in popularity with the “Afro” style hair, Johnson developed its most famous product, Afro Sheen, Black Past reported. The company started to sell its products globally, hitting Africa, the West Indies, and Latin America by the early 1970s. Johnson Products Company become the largest African-American owned corporation in the U.S. It became a $100 million-a-year firm, Politico reported.

6. Chicago firm first Black firm on Stock Exchange

By 1971, Johnson Products Co. had annual $12.6 million in yearly sales, Political reported. That same year, Johnson Products Company became the first Black-owned corporation listed on the American Stock Exchange. By 2004, Johnson Products Company was purchased by the Proctor and Gamble Corporation, but in March 2009 a consortium of African-American investment firms bought the company, Black Past reported.

7.Black businesses backed first Black mayor of Chicago

The power of Chicago’s Black millionaire and businesses helped propel Harold Washington to become the city’s first Black mayor in 1983.

Black business owners played a major part in his campaign. Washington’s fundraising chief, for example, was Al Johnson, whose Al Johnson Cadillac was the country’s first Black-owned Cadillac dealership when it opened in 1971, Politico reported.

8.Harpo arrived

In 1986, superstar talk-show host Oprah Winfrey founded Harpo Productions Inc., a production company. By the late 1990s, Harpo Productions had annual revenues of about $150 million with about 200 Chicago employees, Encyclopedia.com.

9. Beginning of the end

As the years went on, Black businesses in Chicago started to disappear–there was also an exodus of Black residents who began to move Down South.

Oprah Winfrey moved Harpo Studios from Chicago’s West Side to West Hollywood. Significant regional businesses like Independence Bank also disappeared. Black business were closing thanks to such factors as disinvestment, globalization and the nationalization of local businesses, Politico reported.

The signs were there. In 1990, three Chicago companies — Johnson Publishing, Johnson Products and Soft Sheen Products —landed on the top 20 of Black Enterprise magazine’s list of the country’s largest Black-owned businesses. But by 2020, only one Black Chicago area business was in the magazine’s top 50, Baldwin Richardson Foods.

10. The Chicago comeback

There has been a slow resurgence of Black businesses opening again in Chicago that have global appeal.

“Chicago’s African American entrepreneurs are seizing the moment to scale up their businesses—and create a legacy of generational wealth in the process,” Politico reported.

One such company is the Black Bread Co., owned by Charles Alexander, Mark Edmond and Jamel.

“As African Americans, we don’t own or make any of the products that we use every day,” Lewis told Politico. He believes it’s important for Black entrepreneurs to produce “something that we use every day.”

11.Committed to Chicago

Another company growing and making a stand in Chicago is the Will Group. It is a Black-family run business; Stephen Davis is the founder with daughter Jessica Ashley Garmon, chief operating officer and general counsel, and son Joshua Stephen Davis, president.

According to Stephen Davis, he is focused on leveraging his financial success “to create jobs in communities that have been abandoned.” Will Group had $70 million in 2021 in revenue and made a $20 million investment on Chicago’s West Side earlier this year, when it opened a 60,000-square-foot factory and warehouse at 4647 W. Polk St. in the Lawndale neighborhood, Politico reported.

Our goal is to create a work environment where people can have above-minimum wage, health care and retirement benefits,” Davis says. “And also create housing so that we can revitalize our community, where there is an ecosystem, where you can buy groceries. I can’t do it by myself, but if we can collectively plant a seed and get it to grow and get other people that are socially conscious entrepreneurs, we could see a difference. I’m counting on it.”

12.Nod to Black businesses that came before

Chicago-based investment company Ariel Investments is thriving, but its CEO gives a nod to the Black businesses that came before.

“In the past here in Chicago, we had these giant Black businesses,” Ariel CEO John Rogers said during a 2021 virtual conversation co-presented by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. “They employed hundreds of thousands of people and created enormous amounts of philanthropy.”

Rogers said that George Johnson, who founded the haircare company with his wife, Joan, created the now-closed Independence Bank, once the largest Black bank in the country, and buoyed other Black-led organizations with meager resources. “We need to get back to where Chicago is the mecca, where we had these large Black businesses that hired people, that were inspirations. They were role models.”

13.Catalyst for creating opportunities for Black businesses

The Business Leadership Council works to help Black businesses in Chicago grow. The organization has 170 members representing over 25 industries, from construction to financial services to legal services to information technology, Chicago Business reported.

“Ultimately the takeaway is to create real business opportunities,” Cory Thames, chief engagement officer, said. “What you are seeing now are more Black firms that are willing to partner with each other and do strategic alliances so that they can be competitive in the marketplace and go toe to toe with your well-known primes.”

Photo: George Ellis Johnson Sr. founded Johnson Products Company in Chicago, creating products such as Ultra Sheen and Afro Sheen, https://aaregistry.org/story/george-e-johnson-was-a-natural-businessman/