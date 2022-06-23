The Police Pull Up On Dr. Umar Johnson On His Way To Juneteenth Event In South Carolina, Search Vehicle

Pan-African educator and community activist Dr. Umar Johnson described on a YouTube video posted June 20, 2022, how he was profiled by police while on his way to a Juneteenth event in South Carolina.

A video Dr. Johnson posted on his “King Kong Consciousness” YouTube channel shows he was pulled over and there were several cops involved.

A clinical psychologist, Johnson tours the country to deliver speeches and attend events as a featured guest.

He also hits the road to promote his books, as he did in March 2020 to promote “Black Parent Advocate,” which discusses navigating conflict with your child’s school.

Johnson regularly hosts the “Unapologetically Afrikan” Black College & Consciousness Tour for ages 11 thru 17-year-old boys and girls, which includes a tour of Historic Black Colleges and Universities such as Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina.

In the posted video clip, Johnson said he was in a convoy of cars driving with him on his way to be a guest speaker at a Juneteenth event at historic Black Benedict College when he was stopped and searched by 20 police officers.

“I hope you all are paying attention. We are supposed to be celebrating freedom, yet we’re here being accosted by the police,” Johnson said in the video.

He said he was being accompanied by “brothers and sisters from the Fred Hampton Gun Club,” who provided Johnson with security.

“I’m disgusted by the way we’re being treated,” Johnson said as a Black police officer can be seen going through his belongings in the back of his car.

Police told Johnson they “smelled marijuana in one of the comrade’s cars.”

He continued, “I thought we were supposed to be free; that’s what the Democratic Party tells us. I thought we were supposed to be free; that’s what the ‘coon’-gressional caucus told us,” said Johnson, referring to the Congressional Black Caucus. “I’m going to the keynote Juneteenth and see how I am being treated.”

For the past few years, Johnson has been raising money to build his new school, The Frederick Douglass and Marcus Garvey RBG International Leadership Academy for Boys in Philadelphia, PA. He said the school will be the first residential academy for Black boys founded upon the principles of pan-Afrikanism and international economics.

Photo: Dr. Umar Johnson, Twitter https://twitter.com/nocontextdrumar/photo @nocontextdrumar