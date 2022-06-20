Rare Tupac Interview: Bill Clinton Can Pull His D*ck Out And No One Says Anything, I Do It Everyone Sends Me To Jail

In February 1995, hip-hop icon and actor Tupac “2Pac” Shakur was sentenced to one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half years in prison on charges of sexually abusing a fan.

In November of the same year, President Bill Clinton began an affair with 21-year-old unpaid White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The Clinton affair did not come to public light until Jan. 17, 1998, when journalist Matthew Drudge reported that Newsweek was holding a story on the scandal. The Washington Post broke the story in the mainstream press on Jan. 21. The scandal ultimately resulted in Clinton’s impeachment, but there were no criminal changes.

Apparently, Tupac had something to say about his criminal conviction in comparison to Clinton’s scandal. In an audio clip posted to DailyMotion seven years ago by a poster named Zavion Ned, Tupac voiced his opinion. The audio, entitled “Tupac – Rare interview on Bill Clinton and the Apocalypse” has not been verified.

In it, Tupac’s voice says that when it came to charges against Clinton, “No one had nothing to say … Bill Clinton can pull his d**k out, and no one says shi**.” By contrast, Tupac, complained, he got “sent to jail.”

Of the stark difference in treatment, Tupac said, “The rules have to apply to everyone.”

Clinton and Lewinsky had nearly a dozen known sexual encounters in the White House. In 1996, Lewinsky, who had been transferred to the Pentagon, confided in Pentagon co-worker Linda Tripp about her sexual relationship with the president. Tripp began secretly to record conversations with Lewinsky, in which Lewinsky gave details about the affair. In October 1997, Tripp shared the tapes with Newsweek.



An investigation ensued, and Clinton continued to deny the allegations until he finally admitted in taped grand jury testimony on Aug. 17, 1998, that he had engaged in an “improper physical relationship” with Lewinsky.

Clinton was charged with lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice. On Dec. 19, 1998, Clinton was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives of the 105th United States Congress for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The second president in U.S. history to be impeached, he finished his term.

Tupac, however, served eight months in prison on sexual abuse charges. The then 23-year-old artist, who was enjoying success in music and in film, was convicted Dec. 1, 1994, of first-degree sexual abuse. His road manager, Charles Fuller, 24, was also convicted of the same crimes, The New York Times reported.

During the trial, the two men acknowledged they had oral sex with a 21-year-old woman but insisted it was consensual.

The woman testified that she had had consensual oral sex with Tupac at a nightclub. But when she visited Tupac’s hotel room four days later, she said, Shakur wanted to share her with his friends. She claimed they forced themselves on her.

When Tupac was released from prison after serving eight months, he signed to Death Row Records.

On Sept.r 7, 1996, Tupac was shot four times by an unidentified assailant in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He died six days later.

Photos: Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration drive in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File) / President Bill Clinton in New York, April 13, 2011 (Hoo-Me.com / MediaPunch /IPX) / Monica Lewinsky attends the Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast, Dec. 5, 2018, in L.A. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)