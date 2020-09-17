25 Motivational and Political Quotes By Tupac Shakur

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

25 Motivational and Political Quotes By Tupac Shakur – FILE – In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles. Shakur and Seattle-based rockers Pearl Jam are among the first-time nominees on the ballot for induction next year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)

There’s a reason that more than 25 years after his untimely death, Tupac Shakur is still considered one of the greatest artists of all time. There’s also a reason a collection of his works are available at the Robert W. Woodruff Library in the Atlanta University Center (AUC) for scholarly research. While he’s most known as a hip-hop artist, Tupac was also an actor, poet, activist, and dancer. By the time he left us at the tender age of 25, Tupac has already left an indelible imprint on the world.

Wise beyond his years, with the foresight and intellect to match, Tupac had uncanny insight and foresight. His murder was an immeasurable loss not only for the Black community, but for the world. Here are 25 motivational and political quotes by the legendary icon that still resonate today.

1. “Never surrender, it’s all about the faith you got: don’t ever stop, just push it ’till you hit the top and if you drop, at least you know you gave your all to be true to you, that way you can never fall.”

2. “Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside while still alive.”

3. “Whatever you see you gotta keep a sense of humor; you gotta be able to smile through all the bulls**t.”

4. “You see you wouldn’t ask why the rose that grew from the concrete had damaged petals. On the contrary, we would all celebrate its tenacity. We would all love it’s will to reach the sun. Well, we are the rose – this is the concrete – and these are my damaged petals. Don’t ask me why, thank God n*****, ask me how!”

5. “Don’t believe everything you hear: Real eyes, Realize, Real lies.”

“Every time I speak I want the truth to come out. Every time I speak I want a shiver. I don’t want them to be like they know what I’m gonna say because it’s polite. I’m not saying I’m gonna rule the world or I’m gonna change the world, but I guarantee you that I will spark the brain that will change the world.”

6. “Pay no mind to those who talk behind your back, it simply means that you are two steps ahead.”

7. “I would rather be stricken blind, than to live without expression of mind.”

8. “Always do your best, don’t let the pressure make you panic.”

9. “If we really are saying rap is an art form, then we got to be more responsible for our lyrics. If you see everybody dying because of what you saying, it don’t matter that you didn’t make them die, it just matters that you didn’t save them.”

10. “They got money for war, but can’t feed the poor.”

11. “If God wanted me to be quiet, He would’ve never showed me what He does.”

12. “My mama always used to tell me: ‘If you can’t find somethin’ to live for, you best find somethin’ to die for.’”

13. “I know it seems hard sometimes but remember one thing. Through every dark night, there’s a bright day after that. So no matter how hard it get, stick your chest out, keep ya head up… and handle it.”

14. “I have not brought violence to you. I have not brought ‘thug life’ to America. I didn’t create ‘thug life;’ I diagnosed it.”

15. “Follow your heart, but take your brain with you.”

16. “If you let a person talk long enough you’ll hear their true intentions. Listen twice, speak once.”

17. “You can spend minutes, hours, days, weeks, or months over-analyzing a situation; trying to put the pieces together, justifying what could’ve, would’ve happened…or you can just leave the pieces on the floor and move the f*** on.”

18. “Let’s change the way we eat, let’s change the way we live, and let’s change the way we treat each other.”

19. “Resist the temptation of the Beast. You slip and loose your grip and forever fall asleep. The venom is contagious, be wary of its spell. What you thought would be heaven, turns out to be hell.”

20. “Out of anger comes controversy, out of controversy comes conversation, out of conversation comes action.”

21. “No matter what these people say about me, my music doesn’t glorify any image. My music is spiritual when you listen to it. It’s all about emotion, I tell my innermost, darkest secrets.”

22. “I don’t have no fear of death. My only fear is coming back reincarnated. I’m not trying to make people think I’m in here faking it, but my whole life is going to be about saving somebody. I got to represent life. If you saying you going to be real, that’s how you be real-be physically fit, be mentally fit. And I want n***** to be educated. You know, I was steering people away from school. You gotta be in school, because through school you can get a job. And if you got a job, then that’s how they can’t do us like this.”

23. “Unconditional love. Talking bout the stuff that don’t wear off, it don’t fade. It’ll last for all these crazy days, these crazy nights. Whether you wrong or you right, I’ma still love you, still feel you, still there for you. No matter what, you will always be in my heart with unconditional love.”

24. “I want to grow. I want to be better. You grow. We all grow. We’re made to grow. You either evolve or you disappear.”

25. “People die but legends live forever.”