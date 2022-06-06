Ghostface Killah Opens Up Killah Koffee Shop and Direct To Consumer (DTC) Brand

Ghostface Killah, member of the iconic hip-hop collective the Wu-Tang Clan, is taking his artisanal coffee brand from being an online, direct to consumer (DTC) business to a brick-and-mortar coffee shop locating in New York City’s Staten Island. NYC Mayor Eric Adams turned up for the ribbon cutting on May 9.

Ghostface Killah, born Dennis Coles, received a proclamation from Adams and a citation from Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) thanking Ghostface Killah for his contribution to music and congratulating Killah Koffee Shop’s grand opening.

Adams praised Ghostface Killah for giving back to his community, and called the artist/entrepreneur “an institution and an inspiration.”

It's killah Koffee baby https://t.co/Ms5z05RBgQ

Home Base Shaolin Island.. pic.twitter.com/ABROzM4sPt — Ghostface Killah (@GhostfaceKillah) June 5, 2022

“There’s so many people coming out here seeing a performer, a young person who grew up here who lived in public housing and went to public school, and now is able to have a business out here; just coming back to the community. That’s what it’s all about. So we just want to say, ‘thank you.’ ‘Thank you for reinvesting,’” the mayor said, SILive reported.

“Killah Koffee ain’t nothin’ to mess with!” Mayor Adams tweeted. “Proud to join Staten Island’s own @GhostfaceKillah to celebrate this new small business in the heart of Shaolin.”

Killah Koffee ain't nothin' to mess with! Proud to join Staten Island's own @GhostfaceKillah to celebrate this new small business in the heart of Shaolin. pic.twitter.com/ZzqPYWStzv — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 9, 2022

Ghostface Killah said he was “grateful and humbled” and thanked everyone who attended the ribbon-cutting. “I love each and every one of y’all for coming. … God bless.”

Ghostface Killah opened the location after more than a year of exclusively selling the designer ground coffee online. Ghostface Killah co-owns the brand with Ross Filler and Shawn Wigs. Ross Filler is an artist and hip-hop producer who performs under the name Remedy. He is known for being the first non-Black and the first Jewish rapper to be affiliated with the Wu-Tang Clan. Shawn Wigs is also a hip-hop artist affiliated with the Wu-Tand Clan.

According to Filler, the shop is not officially open to the public yet, but to “stay tuned,” AllHipHop reported.

My New Coffee Company

Stay Tuned 2022 https://t.co/9VMEtWysAn pic.twitter.com/bffBMykVUZ — Ghostface Killah (@GhostfaceKillah) December 17, 2021

Killah Koffee company was launched in 2021 online; the company’s four proprietary blends are Marble Cake, Supreme Dark Roast, Marvelous Medium Roast, or C.R.E.A.M. (a vanilla flavor). According to the company’s website, Killah Koffee is made with 100% Arabica beans.



The Wu-Tang Clan is one of hip-hop most successful cliques. Debuting in the 1990s in Staten Island, the group continues to perform worldwide. Although still a member of the group, Ghostface Killah, who has an estimated net worth of $17 million, has released 19 solo albums–the most of any Wu member. His first solo project was “Ironman” in 1996. His latest was “Ghostface Killah” in 2019.

Besides his coffee venture, in 2017 the artist said he was opening cryptocurrency firm. Cream Capital hoped to raise $30 million through an initial coin offering (ICO), but the ICO didn’t go well. In July 2018, the coin’s value plunged more than 96 percent since it launched in January 2018. There has not been news about Cream Capital since that time.

Photo: Rapper Ghostface Killah performs at the 2015 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 10, 2015, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)