Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian And Watts Activist Back LAPD-Union Backed Billionaire Republican Over Karen Bass For LA Mayor

Progressive Democrat Karen Bass is in a tight race for mayor of Los Angeles and will be the first woman to hold the position if she wins on Nov. 8. But she’s in a tough race with billionaire Republican Rick Caruso, who recently landed the endorsement of hip-hop mogul Snoop Dogg and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Caruso is also getting support from Watts community activist Sweet Alice Harris, the 88-year-old founder of Parents of Watts, a charitable committee that aides disadvantaged and underserved people in the Watts community.

Snoop’s endorsement of Caruso came after Harris backed him. The real estate magnate is said to have an estimated net worth of $4 billion.

“Look at what he stands for. Look at what he’s about,” Snoop said in a video posted on social media. “This is what a mayor’s gotta be about. You can’t be about talking about it, you gotta be about it. It’s no question. I endorse the real, and that is Rick.”

Endorsements from two legends today, the iconic “Sweet Alice” Harris – the original community organizer from Watts – and the living legend @SnoopDogg. Your support means the world to me. #CarusoCan pic.twitter.com/ExQOWZ6xGg — Rick J. Caruso (@RickCarusoLA) May 18, 2022

Kardashian said she met with the mayoral candidate, adding, “I really believe in what he stands for,” according to a video posted by Caruso on Twitter.

“I think that with him, he can offer a better path to a better life for people that are homeless in California and in Los Angeles. I really believe in what he stands for. I was really inspired by him,” she said.

Kardashian’s comments immediately got backlash from her fans and others.

Looks like Kim Kardashian took time off of shaming the poors to endorse billionaire Republican Rick Caruso, who is the worst possible candidate for mayor of Los Angeles. https://t.co/W95PCnhKFB — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 28, 2022

Caruso has deep ties to the LAPD. He was the civilian L.A. Police Commission president from 2001 to 2003.

One of Caruso’s most prominent endorsements comes from the police union representing officers at the Los Angeles Police Department. The Los Angeles Police Protective League endorsed him after Caruso earned the unanimous support of its member-based political action committee, Spectrum News reported.

On his campaign website, Caruso said he would increase the department’s budget. The idea to reduce police budgets “makes no sense when you consider that murders are skyrocketing and L.A. is the most under-policed big city in America,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bass, a former social worker, is getting blasted by law enforcement groups. She did land the endorsement of L.A. Laker basketball legend Magic Johnson, Fox L.A. has reported.

Bass served as the U.S. representative for California’s 37th congressional district since 2011 covering several areas south and west of downtown Los Angeles. She was elected to her sixth term in November 2020.

Bass serves on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, where she is working on criminal justice reform policies. She also serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs as chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights.

The police union has been airing ads slamming Bass for missing votes in Congress. Some of the money for the ads is coming from the police union, ABC News reported.

In a statement, Bass’ campaign shot back, saying, “The Police Protective League has spent $4 million lying about Congresswoman Bass’ record when they should be investing in improving police-community relations and recruiting new officers. It’s a waste of money, and it’s not good for Los Angeles. Congresswoman Bass has cast more than 18,000 votes in Congress, while Rick Caruso neglected his duty to keep people safe by abandoning 40 % of his Police Commission meetings.”

Photos: Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala, May 2, 2022 in New York City (RW/MediaPunch /IPX) / Karen Bass at the premiere of “They Call Me Magic,” April 14, 2022, LA. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) / Snoop Dogg at NBC’s “American Song Contest,” April 11, 2022 (AdMedia /MediaPunch /IPX)