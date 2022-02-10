Snoop Dogg Acquires Death Row Records Brand, Pushes Into NFTs

Snoop Dogg is the embodiment of a full-circle moment. The West Coast rap icon recently became the official HDIC (Head Dogg in Charge) when he purchased Death Row Records – the label that launched his career with his debut album “Doggystyle.”

Snoop announced Wednesday, Feb. 9, he’d acquired the label that was co-founded by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, the D.O.C. and Dick Griffey. He said it was “meaningful” to him.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop said in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

The hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur bought the brand from MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by private equity funds managed by leading global investment firm Blackstone. He went on to “personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality.”

Death Row Records was one of the most prominent labels in the 1990s, boasting a roster of talented artists including Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre, among others.

The announcement about Snoop’s return as Death Row’s top boss coincides with the release of his new album, B.O.D.R. – which stands for “Bacc On Death Row.” The album was released on the blockchain as a Stash Box of Snoop NFTs valued at $5,000 each through the Gala Music website, a division of Gala Games, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There will be 25,000 Snoop Stash Boxes available to buy with the sale ending Feb. 13. They will include one of 17 track NFTs from the new Snoop Dogg album. Fans who collect all 17 NFT songs will receive digital rewards including a concert just for NFT holders and other limited-edition merchandise.

“Blockchain tech has the power to change everything again and tip the table in favor of the artists and the fans, and we’re going to be right at the front of the pack with this Gala Music deal,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release.

The news comes just days before Snoop’s highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

He was the employee. Now he's the BOSS.

Master P taught him that artists can own their own stuff. Now he's brought the lesson home and things are full circle.

PHOTO: Snoop Dogg answers a question during a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)