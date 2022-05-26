US Government: NYPD Officer Sold Big Quantities Of Meth And GBL, Sentenced To 10 Years In Pen

A former New York Police Department (NYPD) officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a federal date rape drug trafficking case.

John Cicero, 40, was sentenced on May 24. Cicero “spent years betraying his former law enforcement partners, enriching himself, and endangering the community by importing GBL,” a date-rape drug, said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

Cicero was also ordered to pay a forfeiture penalty of $216,262.50, according to a press statement from the U.S. Justice Department.

The former officer pleaded guilty in October 2021. The feds said Cicero played “a prominent and leadership role” in the scheme to transport the dangerous liquid date-rape drug from China and methamphetamine from Mexico. The charged conduct began years after Cicero left the NYPD, according to authorities.

Cicero, who resides in New York’s Westchester County, trafficked the drug throughout Westchester County and New York City from 2017 through 2020, The New York Daily News reported.

In 2017 U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 6.6 kilos of GBL from China set to be delivered to an apartment that belonged to Cicero’s parents. Also, Cicero’s phone records included the name of a meth supplier in Mexico and pictures of kilos of meth on a scale, court papers show.

Beginning in at least 2017 and lasting until his arrest in February 2020, Cicero and his co-conspirators stockpiled and sold liters of GBL and kilograms of methamphetamine in apartments, hotel rooms, and storage units in the heart of midtown Manhattan and a residence in Bronxville, New York, The New York Daily reported.

Cicero arranged the receipt of and payment for methamphetamine, created and used fake identity documents, and stolen credit cards to pay for, among other things, the luxury Manhattan hotel rooms where drugs were trafficked and used.

On February 19, 2020, Cicero was arrested in a Wall Street hotel in a room he had rented under a false identity. Law enforcement recovered methamphetamine, GBL, a bank card, and a fake I.D. from Cicero’s room. Law enforcement also recovered detailed drug ledgers, credit card-making equipment, and notebooks full of victims’ personally identifiable information.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Photo: (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)