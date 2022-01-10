Some See Corruption As NYC Cop Mayor Hires Brother For Deputy NYPD Commissioner

Former New York City Police Department Captain Eric Adams, the city’s new mayor, has tapped his brother to be the deputy police commissioner and the appointment is coming under scrutiny. Some say it smacks of nepotism, others say it smells of corruption and it’s raising concerns all around of conflicts of interest.

In his new position, Bernard Adams, a 56-year-old retired NYPD sergeant, will be in charge of governmental affairs, The New York Post reported. It is a civilian post that typically comes with a salary of around $242,000, although Bernard Adams’ salary has not been revealed.

Bernard Adams is assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he’s been employed since 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“From assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University to deputy commissioner for government relations for the NYPD,” New York Daily News writer Harry Siegel tweeted.

NEW: Mayor Eric Adams has tapped his younger brother to serve as a deputy NYPD commissioner, The Post has learned.



Bernard Adams, also a retired NYPD cop, will oversee governmental affairs. The full scope of his responsibilities was not immediately clear.https://t.co/SfqqXtNQYx — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) January 7, 2022

From assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University to deputy commissioner for government relations for the NYPD—> https://t.co/9iXAeREEBC — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) January 7, 2022

Many weren’t happy on Twitter about the performance of the NYC cop mayor.

“Here we go again. Stop right now with your plans for #Nepotism @ericadamsfornyc This isn’t acceptable or appropriate,” tweeted Susan LaDuke (@Sjladuke75Susan)

“This is not a good look,” tweeted Zev Shalev (@ZevShalev)

Here we go again.

Stop right now with your plans for #Nepotism @ericadamsfornyc This isn't acceptable or appropriate. https://t.co/SIUZJjKtna — Susan LaDuke (@Sjladuke75Susan) January 8, 2022

This is not a good look. https://t.co/ctGGgvSIWs — Zev Shalev (@ZevShalev) January 8, 2022

Bernard Adams isn’t the first relative or friend to get a job from Mayor Adams. Bernard Adams is the third one who falls under that description to get a position in his administration.

Just hours before appointing his brother, NYC cop Mayor Adams named his longtime friend and advisor, Philip Banks, deputy mayor of public safety.

“I need a partner in government who understands what it takes to keep New Yorkers safe,” Adams said in a statement released by his office. “Phil Banks is that person, and I am grateful for his continued public service in this new role to help our administration deliver the safety we need and the justice we deserve.”

Banks’ appointment is questionable. A former high-ranking police officer, Banks resigned in 2014 after the FBI said it found evidence that he had taken between $200,000 and $500,000 in bribes from corrupt businesspeople in exchange for favorable treatment from the police, Yahoo reported.

In December, Adams also appointed Banks’ brother, David Banks, as chancellor of the city’s board of education.

“AND Adams has chosen Philip Banks, a cop with a criminal past, to be deputy mayor,” tweeted Victoria Brownworth@VABVOX.

AND Adams has chosen Philip Banks, a cop with a criminal past, to be deputy mayor.

Y'all could have had Maya Wiley or Kathryn Garcia, but chose the guy worse than deBlasio who thinks what NYC needs is a mayor with "swagger." Like deBlasio lacked for that. https://t.co/4twAEJjUIB — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) January 8, 2022

Photo: Then NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams, left, attends “West Side Story” at the Rose Theater, Lincoln Center, Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Photo: Bernard Adams, right, brother of NYC Mayor Eric Adams, attends an election party, June 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)