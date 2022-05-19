Top Reparations Scholar Dr. Sandy Darity Wins Another Award: Harvard Radcliffe Fellowship

Top reparations scholar Dr. William “Sandy” Darity has another accolade to add to his already impressive list. Darity has been selected by the Harvard Radcliffe Institute as one of its 2022-2023 fellows.

Darity is one of 50 fellows and four graduate students selected for the renowned fellowship. The institute fosters interdisciplinary research at Harvard University across the humanities, sciences, social sciences, arts, and professions.

An economist and wealth inequality expert, Darity is a professor of economics, public policy and African American studies at Duke University. He plans to focus on writing “a manuscript that explores the theoretical framework of stratification economics,” his fellowship description states.

Stratification economics is “a comparatively new subspecialty in the wider field of economics that seeks to explain intergroup inequality—along with its empirical foundations, antecedents, and innovative implications for the analysis of immigration, macroeconomic analysis, wealth disparities, educational inequalities, and discrimination.”

Darity tweeted that it was “fantastic to be a member of the 2022-2023 community of Radcliffe Fellows.”

Many congratulated Sandy Darity on Twitter. “Terrific! We look forward to your being nearby in Cambridge,” fellow economist Lawrence Katz tweeted.

“Exciting!! Congratulations!!” professor Alicia Riley chimed in.

This is the second fellowship Darity has received this year. He was also named a WEB DuBois fellow by the American Academy of Political & Social Science (AAPSS) in March.

Photo: Dr. William “Sandy” Darity Jr. (by Justin Cook/Minneapolis Fed)