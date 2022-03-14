Top Reparations Scholar Dr. Sandy Darity Receives Another Award, WEB DuBois Fellowship

Renowned economist, reparations scholar and Duke University Professor Dr. William “Sandy” Darity has received another honor for his work.

The American Academy of Political & Social Science (AAPSS) announced on Wednesday, March 9 that Darity was among its class of seven 2022 scholars.

“Each year, the Academy welcomes a new class of Fellows whose influential research showcases the importance of the social sciences in addressing issues ranging from racial and economic inequality to extremism in political parties,” Marta Tienda, president of AAPSS, said in a news release. “The 2022 class of AAPSS Fellows includes social and political scientists whose distinguished scholarship has and continues to elevate prominent policy discussions.”

Duke and Darity himself also shared the news.

“Deeply honored to be included in this year’s class of fellows by the American Academy of Political and Social Science @TheAAPSS as the WEB DuBois Fellow,” Darity tweeted. “Proud to follow in the steps of @ProfCAnderson!”

Deeply honored to be included in this year's class of fellows by the American Academy of Political and Social Science @TheAAPSS as the WEB DuBois Fellow. Proud to follow in the steps of @ProfCAnderson! https://t.co/h25SfdBfE9 — Sandy Darity, Retweets do not mean endorsement. (@SandyDarity) March 9, 2022

“Darity is one of seven scholars in the 2022 cohort and is the academy’s 2022 W.E.B. Du Bois Fellow,” Duke wrote in its own news release about Darity’s honor. “His research focuses on inequality by race, class and ethnicity, and he is a leading researcher on reparations and the originator of the subfield of stratification economics. He is the founding director of the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University.”

There are 152 AAPSS fellows in total, according to the organization, which was founded in 1889. It noted that Darity’s work “has been formative in our understanding of racial, ethnic, and class inequality, stratification, and many other topics at the intersection of economics and race.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Yale University Psychology Professor Jennifer Richeson, the AAPSS Gordon Allport Fellow, expressed how honored she felt to be in the same class with Darity.

“Thrilled (& humbled) to be in the same cohort as you!!” Richeson told Darity on Twitter.

He said he shared her sentiment. “The admiration is mutual. Your research is invaluable, especially your recent collaborations on American misperceptions of inequality,” Darity responded.

The admiration is mutual. Your research is invaluable, especially your recent collaborations on American misperceptions of inequality. — Sandy Darity, Retweets do not mean endorsement. (@SandyDarity) March 10, 2022

The AAPSS fellowship is just the latest in a string of awards won by Darity and his wife and co-author, fellow reparations scholar Kirsten Mullen. The couple also received the American Book Festival Award, the 2020 Sam Ragan Old North State Award for Nonfiction, and the ASALH (Association for the Study of African American Life and History) Book Prize for their book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century.”

Darity also received the Triangle Business Journal’s Leaders in Diversity Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

Photo of William Darity Jr. Photo by Justin Cook/Minneapolis Fed