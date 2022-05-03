Nina Turner Gets AOC Endorsement As Biden, Clyburn, And AIPAC Back Shontel Brown

Ohio Congressional candidate Nina Turner has been endorsed by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her rematch against current Rep. Shontel Brown. Both Democrats, Brown bested Turner in a special election last year to represent Ohio’s 11th District.

Affectionately known as AOC, Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Turner in a fundraising email sent Monday evening, according to the New York Times.

“Nina is exactly the kind of progressive leader we need more of in Congress,” the email said. “She will be a powerful voice for policies that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of working people across this country — like Medicare for All, a $15 minimum wage, and a Green New Deal.”

Turner thanked Ocasio-Cortez for her endorsement on Twitter.

“I’m proud to have @AOC’s endorsement. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is a leader in the fight for climate justice, workers rights and building a multi-generational, multi-racial working-class democracy,” Turner wrote. “Together we will change what is possible in our political system. Thank you, sister.”

Brown also has the support of very high-profile members of her party – including U.S. President Joe Biden.

“Shontel Brown has been an ardent advocate for the people of Ohio and a true partner in Congress. We need leaders like Shontel to help continue the fight to respond to this pandemic, lower costs for working families, and rebuild the middle class,” Biden said in a statement on Friday, April 29. “Shontel is committed to building a better America. I am proud to endorse Shontel Brown for Ohio’s 11th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Brown also thanked Biden for his endorsement.

“I am thankful for the support of @JoeBiden. From day one, I promised to work with the President and his administration to deliver for the people of Northeast Ohio and bring economic relief and quality health care to all Americans,” Brown tweeted.

I am thankful for the support of @JoeBiden. From day one, I promised to work with the President and his administration to deliver for the people of Northeast Ohio and bring economic relief and quality health care to all Americans," Brown tweeted.

Brown has also been endorsed by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, fellow Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee

(AIPAC).

Turner also has the endorsements of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sander and former Garfield Heights City Council President Michael Dudley Sr.

The contest between the two has been seen as a competition between progressive and establishment Democrats.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference urging the Senate to secure a pathway to citizenship in President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

This July 7, 2021 file photo shows Nina Turner speaking with supporters near the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections before casting her vote in Cleveland. Turner is making another run at a Cleveland-area U.S. House seat in Ohio, the former state senator and top surrogate for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign announced Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)