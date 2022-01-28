Nina Turner Likely To Challenge Israel Lobby And Establishment-Backed Rep. Shontel Brown

Activist and former Ohio Senator Nina Turner is mounting a rematch against Ohio Rep. Shontel Brown in a 2022 bid for Congress after Turner lost a special primary election for Ohio’s 11th District in 2021.

Turner, the former co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, is relaunching her candidacy just days before the Feb. 2 filing deadline, with Ohio’s Democratic primary a few months away on May 3.

If Brown throws her hat in the ring, there will be a rematch that pits Turner against not only the establishment-backed Rep. Brown but also the Israel lobby.

The two faced off last year when progressive Democrat Turner voted against moderate Democrat Brown to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH), who left her post to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Biden administration, The Daily Beast reported.

In 2021, Turner ran on proposals like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. Sanders (I-VT) and New York’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez supported her. But Brown, who was endorsed by House Majority Whip James Clyburn (SC), pulled in corporate backers.

The Squad is a group of six Democratic House members that was initially composed of four women elected in the 2018 midterm elections: Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. They have since been joined by Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri following the 2020 elections.

Ultimately, Brown won the district’s August 2021 Democratic primary by about 4,300 votes.

Turner has been hinting at a rematch.

She filed a statement of candidacy for a 2022 run in September 2021. This allowed her to explore a bid against Brown without formally committing to the race. And in December, Turner told Our Revolution media outlet she was keeping “all options on the table,” adding, “I never stopped doing the work.”

Turner said that in the middle of her campaign in the spring of 2021, a pro-Israel Jewish businessman called on her to “disavow the Squad” or the pro-Israel community would come out hard against her, Mondo Weiss reported.

“I wouldn’t sell my soul,” Turner told Mondo Weiss. “Because I do believe in justice and security for both peoples–both peoples–they let me know they were coming, and they did.”

Pro-Israel super PACs spent more than $2 million in the last weeks of the 2021 campaign, running negative ads about Turner.

During Brown’s first year in Congress, she joined the Congressional Progressive Caucus and voted for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better proposal and the bipartisan infrastructure framework.

Photos:

Photos: Newly-elected Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, left, walks with Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge after being sworn in on the House floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Brown, 46, won the Cleveland-area House seat formerly held by Fudge, who stepped down for her Cabinet post in the Biden administration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Nina Turner, right, spoeaks with supporters near the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections before casting her vote in Cleveland, July 7, 2021. Turner is making another run at a Cleveland-area U.S. House seat in Ohio, the former state senator and top surrogate for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign announced Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)