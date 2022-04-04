Do Hunter Biden’s Deals In Ukraine And China Matter? The U.S Government And Feds Think So

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is feeling the heat as a federal investigation into his international deals intensifies.

The U.S. Justice Department is looking into Hunter Biden’s business activities in China and Ukraine.

The investigation, which began as early as 2018, concerns several financial and business deals Hunter made in foreign countries when his father was vice president in the Obama administration from January 20, 2009, to January 20, 2017.

Hunter Biden served on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma and was paid as much as $50,000 a month, from 2014 to 2019, according to a Republican-led Senate report on his business activities released in 2020. This period partially overlaps Joe Biden’s time in office as vice president when he was instructed by President Barack Obama to oversee U.S.-Ukraine relations.

The Feds want to know if Hunter and some of his associates violated money laundering, tax, and foreign lobbying laws, as well as firearms and other regulation violations, CNN reported.

So far, Hunter, who denies any wrongdoing, has not been charged with any crimes.

Hunter’s international deals have long been under question.

In 2019, then-President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the Bidens over Hunter’s work for Burisma. This action by Trump eventually led to his first impeachment.

Despite this, Trump continued his public attacks on Hunter about his foreign business dealings.

Federal investigators have already been looking into Hunter, but their activity has revved up in recent months.

They are also examining Hunter’s multimillion-dollar deals made in 2017 with an energy company in China called EFC China Energy.

For more than a year, EFC China Energy and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, John Owens, President Biden’s brother-in-law. Proof of this is contained in government records, court documents, newly disclosed bank statements and emails on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter, The Washington Post reported.

New documents released in March 2022, include a signed copy of a $1 million legal retainer, emails related to wire transfers, and $3.8 million in consulting fees and agreements signed by Hunter.

Hunter was also under scrutiny over his taxes. He had more than $450,000 in state liens in Washington, D.C., but associates said Hunter has since paid the taxes and the liens were lifted in 2020, CNN reported.

There is also an investigation into a 2018 incident in which a firearm owned by Hunter was thrown into a dumpster in Wilmington by his then-girlfriend, according to a person briefed on the matter. Authorities want to know if Hunter purchased the gun legally. Because he was an admitted drug addict at the time, he would not have been allowed to own a gun.

Under federal law, firearms purchases are prohibited by anyone who uses or is addicted to illegal drugs.

Photo: Then-Vice President Joe Biden, center, his son Hunter Biden, left, and sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, attend a ceremony to name a national road after Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, Aug. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)