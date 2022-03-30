Black America: Who Cares What White People Think, Will Smith Is Only 1 Individual

It was the slap heard around the world. Comedian, actor and Academy Awards host Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald haircut, which is not a fashion statement but due to alopecia. Her husband, Will Smith, walked onto the stage at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 and slapped Rock across the face, then later went home with an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the film “King Richard.”

Everyone has an opinion about who was right and who was wrong. Some of the resounding remarks on social media include: why did Smith show out in front of white people at a “white” event and Smith embarrassed Black America.

“With a single petulant blow, he advocated violence, diminished women, insulted the entertainment industry, and perpetuated stereotypes about the Black community,” NBA legend and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote in a blog post, adding that it was “troubling on so many levels” for Black men.

“It’s not your responsibility to carry the burden of thinking 1 Black person represents millions of people,” tweeted Jamarlin Martin, CEO of The Moguldom Nation. “No positive or negative behavior is going to change someone or a people who thinks like that. This is too much unscientific weight to carry. Stop acting like a slave.”

It's not your responsibility to carry the burden of thinking 1 Black person represents millions of people. . No positive or negative behavior is going to change someone or a people who thinks like that. This is too much unscientific weight to carry. Stop acting like a slave. — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) March 28, 2022

Many in Black America often complain that Black people who “make it” have been taught to be 110 percent better, to not show anger, to abide by “don’t worry, be happy.”

“But perhaps the larger question that should be asked is why Blacks in Hollywood have routinely been expected to grin and bear embarrassment and degradation without expressing any discontent or risk being viewed as angry?” asked Dr. Maia Niguel Hoskin in an article for Forbes. Hoskin is a race scholar and assistant professor at Loyola Marymount University, Department of Specialized Programs in Professional Psychology.

Most people agree that grievances should not be met with fists or open-palmed slaps, Hoskin added.

“But perhaps there is space to challenge the system and the cultural norms and expectations that have created a pressure cooker for repressed and stereotyped emotions and behaviors of people of color,” she wrote. “Bottom line: the joke was made in extremely poor taste. Many have pointed out that it is far from the norm for the health of white actresses to be made the butt of a joke in such a public and esteemed space. So, why should it be acceptable for Black women to be made the exception, and why is the public so eager to only wag their fingers in judgment of Smith’s behavior and not question the racist system that was designed to incubate his and so many others’ frustrations?”

Many in Black America seem to be tired of worrying about what whites think about them. And they are equally tired of folks thinking one Black person represents all Black people.

Chris Rock vs Will Smith is not black people business. Its rich peoples' business. Stop fighting these battles for celebrities who don't give a fuck about you pic.twitter.com/YvFwHCdUDO — Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) March 30, 2022

“As if Will Smith somehow represents the best or worst of us. Wth? Disappointed in this take to say the least,” tweeted T.L. Gill.

“By the way, if you feel like Will Smith’s actions was a ‘bad look’ for Black people everywhere… Wait til you hear some of the stuff white people have done!” tweeted Michael Harriot, author of “Black Af History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America.”

"I really wonder who will…" Huh? As if Will Smith somehow represents the best or worst of us. Wth? Disappointed in this take to say the least😔 — T.L. Gill (@LimitlessShe) March 29, 2022

By the way, if you feel like Will Smith’s actions was a “bad look”

for Black people everywhere…



Wait til you hear some of the stuff white people have done! — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) March 29, 2022

For the people who said the slap was setting Black people back __ amount of years, how did the slap personally impact you yesterday and today? Did you get demoted at work? Someone trip you while walking? — Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) March 29, 2022

Right? This whole "Making us look bad" narrative is so ridiculous. What friggin' year are we in again? 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Roger (@cosmicsoul477) March 29, 2022

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Others expressed being tired of worrying about how they are viewed by white people.

“I cannot begin to explain the magnitude by which I don’t care what white people think about us. Please stop living for them and policing your feelings and actions based on the criticisms they’ll extend you regardless. Live, laugh, and slap freely,” tweeted Olayemi Olurin.

“I want Black people to free ourselves from the shackles of caring what white people think of us, as if they are the arbiters of good behavior,” tweeted Khadijah A. Robinson (@dijadontneedya).

I cannot begin to explain the magnitude by which I don’t care what white people think about us. Please stop living for them and policing your feelings and actions based on the criticisms they’ll extend you regardless. Live, laugh, and slap freely — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) March 28, 2022

I want Black people to free ourselves from the shackles of caring what white people think of us, as if they are the arbiters of good behavior. — Khadijah A. Robinson (@dijadontneedya) March 28, 2022

This the last thing I’ma say about the Will Smith Slap bullshit…the level y’all COONS will go to, to kiss a white persons ass and be “respected” by them makes me fucking sick. Also white people…the audacity of y’all to think your “respect” is anything of value to sane black ppl — Coochi Kisaragi, Materia Thief 🔮🧧 (@SamuhraiCamploo) March 29, 2022

Black people don’t have to represent all Black people https://t.co/gVpAtLyosW — 🇯🇲Candice Carty-Williams🇯🇲 (@CandiceC_W) March 28, 2022

A lot — a WHOLE LOT of the fatal violence in our communities is driven not by crime or drugs but interpersonal conflict. Beef over perceived disrespect.



If a rich, colonoscopy-age black celebrity can’t act like an adult I really wonder who will. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) March 29, 2022

I really need people to stop trying to make a disagreement between to adults an entire statement of Black masculinity in general. Sometimes a fight is just a fight. When Cruise flips out on someone on a movie set do we dissect white male fragility. No, Cruise flipped out on set. — Politiks Common (@PolitiksCommon) March 29, 2022

Black people don’t have to represent all Black people https://t.co/gVpAtLyosW — 🇯🇲Candice Carty-Williams🇯🇲 (@CandiceC_W) March 28, 2022

Photo: Will Smith and Chris Rock joke around prior to the world premiere of “The Matrix,” March 24, 1999, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)