Queen Afua From ‘Red Table Talk’: Landlord Tricked Me Into Selling My Brooklyn House, Now Evicting Me

Queen Afua Helen Robinson, a bestselling author and holistic healer from the Facebook Watch talk show, “Red Table Talk,” said she is fighting eviction and trying to save her home in Brooklyn, New York.

Robinson, who appears regularly on the Jada Pinkett-Smith-hosted “Red Table Talk,” claims that a landlord tricked her elderly mother into signing over the deed to the house — a claim the landlord denies.

Robinson, a popular “wellness queen” who has done holistic healing for celebrities including singer FKA Twigs, actress Lauren London and Smith, has taken the battle with the landlord to court. She wants the deed back to the home. Fans and friends in her community have been holding a 24/7 vigil at the house to prevent the landlord from taking possession.

Robinson’s grandfather bought the Crown Heights home in 1951. Now she alleges that in 2015, landlord Menachem Gurevitch told her 98-year-old mom, Ida, that he would help her refinance the property, hyperlocal news site Patch reported.

Instead, Gurevitch and a lawyer tricked Ida into giving him the deed, according to court papers.

Gurevitch, however, said Ida actually sold the home to him for $800,000. The median listing home price in Crown Heights was $897,000 in January 2022.

Robinson also claims that Gurevitch has been charging them rent and that in 2020 he started to try and evict them for nonpayment, Page Six reported.

“It’s disheartening that the respondents who sold the property for over $800,000 have ignored every judgment and a court order for years are now being permitted to occupy a premises where they have lived rent-free for six years,” a spokesperson for Gurevitch told Patch.

The Robinsons say they were never paid for the building.

Robinson now claims that the landlord loaded the residents’ possessions in garbage bags in mid-February.

“We can’t find things because they took everything and put it in black garbage bags and put them against the wall, so we are still looking for stuff,” she told Page Six, “We are still looking for personal items that we have not seen.”

She added, “This has caused a good amount of emotional trauma and violence. I am still in shock.”

A court recently ruled that the family cannot be evicted from the home until their court battle to get the deed back has concluded.

Robinson has written several books about holistic medicine, including “Sacred Woman: A Guide to Healing the Feminine Body, Mind, and Spirit.” She has her own line of dietary supplements and is also a mental health advocate. She has spoken about the importance of self-care, especially during the pandemic.

“They say the violence has risen in our community and family since the pandemic because people are so stressed out,” Robinson said. “They’re on top of each other, next to each other all of the time, if you had two sick people not well, not at their best, when they interact constantly, there’s going to be more strife, there will be more challenges.

Self-care is a matter of life and death and “our home is our wellness center,” Robinson said.

“Otherwise, our families are going to be most challenged. It’s something that is going to keep us sane. We have to feed our brain. Our emotions are snapping. So, when you take the green juice, it’ll battle your emotions. When you take your cucumbers, it’ll heal your kidneys; it’s going to take you out of stress by doing that. So, you’ll be able to have more impact with your family because you’re required now to do more for your family. Our home is our wellness center.”

Model and TV personality Lauren London has called Robinson her “spiritual mother.” London said Robinson helped her heal after her partner, hip-hop artist and community builder Nipsey Hussle, was shot to death in 2019, theGrio reported.

In 2021, Queen Afua accompanied London to a conference to talk to a group of women affected by gun violence.

“With following her program I learned what real food does to my body temple, how I can heal myself and create a peaceful life after grief and loss,” Robinson said.” “Queen has assisted me in healing and connecting deeper into my soul. I will forever be grateful for one of my master teachers, my spiritual mother. She is a gift from the most high.”

