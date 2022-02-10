Scholar Gerald Horne Claims Obama’s Father Was CIA Asset In Africa

Was former President Barack Obama’s father an asset in Africa for the Central Intelligence Agency? Scholar Gerald Horne says the Kenyan-born, U.S.-educated Barack Hussein Obama Sr. did indeed work for the CIA.

Dr. Horne holds the Moores Professorship of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston. He is the author of 17 books including “Black & Brown: Africans and the Mexican Revolution, 1910-1920.”

In an article for CovertAction, Horne wrote that Barack Obama Sr. was recruited by the CIA. Obama Sr. had been a protégé of Tom Mboya, an anticommunist, pro-capitalist Luo from Kenya who had served as the African representative of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions (ICTFU). The ICTFU received covert CIA funding through the AFL-CIO, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations. The largest federation of unions in the U.S., AFL-CIO is made up of national and international unions.

According to Horne, the U.S. was trying to groom Mboya as a replacement for Kenya’s first Prime Minister Jomo Kenyatta, who was more left-wing.

The CIA needed African assets such as Obama Sr. as part of the U.S. plan to recolonize Africa during the early days of the Cold War, wrote Horne. The Cold War was a period of geopolitical tension between the U.S. and the Soviet Union and their respective allies, the Western Bloc and the Eastern Bloc, which began in 1947 following World War II. It lasted until 1989.

Obama Sr. attended the University of Hawaii as an exchange student and went on to study economics at Harvard University. It was at the University of Hawaii where he met Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham. They married in 1961. Obama was born that year. By 1964, Obama Sr. and Dunham had divorced.

Obama Sr. was forced to leave Harvard University in 1964 before completing his Ph.D. in economics because Harvard was concerned about his personal life and finances, according to public immigration records.

Harvard asked the Immigration and Naturalization Service to delay Obama Sr.’s visa application to extend his stay in the U.S. “until they decided what action they could take in order to get rid of him,” immigration official M.F. McKeon wrote in a June 1964 memo.

When Mboya was assassinated in 1969, Obama Sr. saw his career flounder. He had been working with the Kenyan Ministry of Transport, getting promoted to senior economic analyst in the Ministry of Finance. Obama Sr. had conflicts with Kenyan president Kenyatta which adversely affected his career. He was fired and blacklisted in Kenya, finding it nearly impossible to get a job.

It is also believed by some that President Obama may also have been a CIA asset before he entered the Senate.

Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura thinks so and brought it up during a 2018 interview with Howard Stern in which they discussed various conspiracy theories.

During the Stern interview, Ventura said, “I believe Obama was part of the CIA in his early life…Look at his jobs, his foreign jobs. Check out his mom and what she did. She was involved in many foreign countries. And the CIA has many front jobs, internationally.”

Stern asked Ventura, “So you believe the president was born in this country but that he was a CIA operative before becoming the president of the United States?”

Ventura answered, “Yeah, that’s what I believe.”

Photo: Barack Obama with his father, Barack Obama Sr., in an undated family photo from the 1970s released by the Obama presidential campaign, Obama for America.