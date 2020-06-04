Former Governor Of Minnesota Claimed Barack Obama Was CIA Asset Before Becoming Senator

Written by Ann Brown

Former governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura claimed Barack Obama was a CIA asset before he was elected to the U.S. Senate. Barack Obama arrives at Locanda Verde in New York City on October 21, 2019. Credit: RW/MediaPunch /IPX

Could former President Barack Obama have been a CIA asset before he entered the Senate?

Well, it seems former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura thinks so and brought it up during a 2018 interview with Howard Stern in which they discussed various conspiracy theories.

Ventura, a retired professional wrestler, served as mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, from 1991 to 1995 and as the 38th governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003. He ran as a Reform Party candidate. From 2009 to 2012, TruTV aired three seasons of the TV series “Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura.”

Frustrated with both Democrats and Republicans, Ventura went to live in Mexico in 2014, where he said, “I’m off the grid,” according to The Verge.

During the Stern interview, Ventura said, “I believe Obama was part of the CIA in his early life…Look at his jobs, his foreign jobs. Check out his mom and what she did. She was involved in many foreign countries. And the CIA has many front jobs, internationally.”

Stern asked Ventura, “So you believe the president was born in this country but that he was a CIA operative before becoming the president of the United States?”

Ventura answered, “Yeah, that’s what I believe.”

This led some — even the New York Times — to question why, in his book “Dreams From My Father,” Obama left off working at a company called Business International and why he left out so much about his time in New York.

Well, a 1977 New York Times article mentioned the same Business International Corporation as one of the lesser-known of 22 news organizations that employed journalists who were also working for the CIA.

Obama worked there as a financial researcher after graduating from Columbia University, according to Wikipedia.

Obama has never said much about this period in his life, The New York Times reported. “In his book, ‘Dreams From My Father,’ Obama said his days in New York were a pivotal period but didn’t give much detail.”

“He said he ran three miles a day, buckled down to work and ‘stopped getting high,’ which he says he had started doing in high school. Yet he declined repeated requests to talk about his New York years, release his Columbia transcript or identify even a single fellow student, co-worker, roommate or friend from those years,” the Times reported.

