Investor And NFL Player Ndamukong Suh Explains Why Solana Is Better Than Ethereum

NFL player Ndamukong Suh, a defensive end with 2021 Super Bowl Champion the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a vocal player in the investment world, thinks Solana is better than Ethereum.

Often described as the Ethereum Killer, Solana is credited with providing solutions — such as fast, cheap transactions — to some of the problems that Ethereum users face.

In a Twitter thread, Suh detailed why he thinks Solana is better, underscoring his investment in Metaplex, an open-source NFT standard and protocol built on the Solana blockchain. Developers and creators use Metaplex to build cutting-edge NFT games, apps, and experiences.

“I’ve been pretty quiet on my involvement in the crypto space. I like to do my diligence. But I have 100 percent conviction in this business. Solana is a remake the world kind of company,” Suh tweeted.

Last week I announced my investment in @metaplex.



I’ve been pretty quiet on my involvement in the crypto space. I like to do my diligence.



But I have 100% conviction in this business.@solana is a remake the world kind of company, here’s why: — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) January 25, 2022

Ethereum is the No. 2 crypto after Bitcoin in market capitalization and was among the first cryptocurrencies to emerge as a “blue chip” because of its broad adoption to the blockchain network. Alternatives like Solana, however, are challenging Ethereum’s claim to the throne.

Solana was a big winner in 2021, received well by cryptocurrency investors as its value soared more than 12,000 percent — until last week’s broad market crash, that is.

Solana runs on Rust, software that is popular with developers and considered the most loved language, according to Stack Overflow, a question and answer website for professional and enthusiast programmers. Ethereum, on the other hand, runs on Solidity, which was made specifically for Ethereum app development, according to Suh.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Solana has been around since 2017, and it is now the No. 8-ranked cryptocurrency on Coinmarketcap with a $27.998 billion market cap, which is just a fraction of Ethereum’s $284 billion.

“The Solana discord has over 100k members and is extremely active,” Suh tweeted. “People are minting NFTs on Solana at about 5x the rate of Ethereum. And Phantom, the primary wallet for Solana, has grown from 1.8m MAUs in less than a year. Community is the metric to watch”.

Solana’s speed is incredible, according to Suh. It can handle as many as 50,000 to 65,000 transactions per second with a low transaction cost of $0.00025. Ethereum, by comparison, is limited by its structure to 15-to-45 transactions on its network and this results in high gas fees.

1/ Speed



Transactions per second by network.



Ethereum: 15-45



Solana: 50,000 – 65,000



Visa: 65,000 (for comparison)



‘nuff said. — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) January 25, 2022

Other reasons why Suh is optimistic about Solana being better than Ethereum include that it is easy to use, easier to build on, way cheaper, and more environmentally friendly, using much less energy per transaction, Suh said on his Twitter thread. It runs on a carbon-neutral network and its innovation is constant.

Photo: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)