Rust Is Called The ‘Perfect Programming Language’: Here’s How To Learn It Online For Free

Powerful crypto influencers such as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have favorite programming languages. Dorsey recently took to the Twitterverse to reveal that he thought Rust — a multi-paradigm, general-purpose programming language designed for performance and safety – was “a perfect programming language.”

rust is a perfect programming language — jack⚡️ (@jack) December 24, 2021

Not everybody agreed with Dorsey but his views got an endorsement from Polkadot, an altcoin that uses Rust programming.

Could this be a sign that Dorsey — an avowed Bitcoin fan who has been accused of being anti-Ethereum – and his payments company Block, formerly known as Square until Dec. 10, have plans that involve alt coins? Let us wait and see.

Programming languages are trending once again thanks to the rising adoption of cryptocurrencies which has increased the interoperability of the suite a programmer chooses to build an application.

Another altcoin that was developed using Rust is Solana, a fast programmable blockchain touted as an “Ethereum killer”.

Learning how to code using programming languages such as Rust is one of the most important skills to learn in the modern world as technology and computers, from smartphones to the internet of things, take over most commercial industries and everyday life.

Knowing programming languages is an important prerequisite for web development, machine learning, data science, and other fields.

Rust is ranked among the top 10 programming languages for developers in 2021 and one of the fastest-growing, according to Analytics Insights.

Rust achieves memory safety without garbage collection, a marking phase that finds and creates a list of all live objects, that prevents developers from making common errors and introducing bugs.

Compared to other languages such as C, C++, and even JavaScript, Rust has an eye for high performance that has attracted some well-known software heavyweights including Firefox, Dropbox and Cloudfare.

Rust solves problems that C/C++ developers have been struggling with for a long time: memory errors and concurrent programming. This is seen as its main benefit.

The language won the title of “the most beloved programming language” for the last six years running, according to the Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2021 conducted among nearly 65,000 developers.

Rust is a formidable coding language that is here to stay, and any would-be developer should consider learning it. The program is, however, said to be hard to learn and not recommended for beginners.

Here are ways you can learn about Rust for free:

1. The Replit interactive programming environment

Anyone can learn this popular programming language using the Replit interactive programming environment offered free through a partnership with the freeCodeCamp web development platform. There is also a video version of the course on the freeCodeCamp YouTube channel.

However, you’ll need to have some basic knowledge of coding before trying Rust code. freeCodeCamp has other beginners’ tutorials that you can start with before moving over to Rust.

2. The Rust Book and Course

Rust has documentation that includes books, videos and Rustlings courses. The Rust Programming Language book will give you an overview of the language from first principles and helps you to build a few simple projects. The Rustling course will help you to set up the toolchains and the basics of Rust syntax. There is also a Rust example section that includes exercises and a bunch of codes.

3.Crash intro courses

Other introductory Rust tutorials can found at either A half-hour to learn Rust (text), Tour of Rust (interactive), or Rust Crash Course (video). This should get anyone going with Rust’s syntax and the main philosophy of the language.

4. Practice Rust coding

Once you’ve gone through the Rust book and done some crash courses on YouTube, you can then practice Rust coding with code practice and mentorship platform Exercism to improve your Rust chops together with reading a more extensive resource like the Rust book or Easy Rust.

5. 24 Days of Rust

24 Days of Rust is an article written by Zbigniew Siciarz and released under MIT license. This book will help learners to understand various tools and libraries under Rust language such as primal, docopt, hyper, itertools, racer, postgres and others. There are two volumes in this article with each topic is segmented into days.

6. The Embedded Rust Book

The Embedded Rust Book is a more advanced version that uses the Rust programming language on bare-metal embedded systems. Bare-metal programming means writing an application directly on your hardware without using an external application programming interface, that is, without any operating system.

This book is for everyone who wants to do embedded programming while taking advantage of the higher-level concepts and safety guarantees the Rust language provides. It details current best practices using Rust for embedded development, how to set up a development environment, and more.

7. A gentle introduction to Rust

The aim of this tutorial is to teach you the features of Rust which are presented practically with examples. You will learn the basics of Rust such as how to set up the environment, creating a “Hello World!” program (a tradition when learning a new language), then learning the ropes, and much more.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?