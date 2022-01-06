Young Dolph Fan Detectives Likely Solved Murder In November, Police Now Searching For Rapper ‘Straight Drop’

The Memphis police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the fatal shooting of hip-hop artist Young Dolph but it seems fan detectives might have solved the murder months ago.

The 36-year-old Young Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was shot on Nov. 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department has identified Justin Johnson, 23, as the suspect. Johnson is also known by his professional hip-hop named Straight Drop. He is wanted on first-degree murder. A reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to Johnson’s capture has been offered by the U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, CNN reported.

“He has the name ‘Jaiya’ tattooed on his right arm,” the Marshals Service said. “Johnson has ties to organized criminal gangs and should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Johnson has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list, according to the Marshals Service.

Police said they narrowed it down to Johnson by using previously released surveillance photos from the day of the shooting. The photos showed two suspects getting out of a white two-door Mercedes-Benz armed with firearms and approaching Young Dolph when he was inside the cookie store.

Young Dolph fans solved the crime back in November 2021. The YouTube channel Cut 2 The Chase TV dropped a video on Nov. 22, 2021 with photo evidence pointing to Straight Drop and fellow hip-hop artist Jojo Splatt as the possible shooters.

“This dude was on YouTube over a month ago, basically with the Young Dolph crime solved already,” tweeted Liam Corleone (@_liamsharper)

“It’s no coincidence that ceobobby(in the car) straight drop (one on the music video) and Jojo splatt(standing next to the guy with the maroon hoodie and the hat and also on the first pick) are all homies plus the same car and house are connected to them#dolph,” Konan (@andrew_konan) pointed out, referring to the surveillance photos.

“Mfs was on it from the beginning Just days after Dolph was killed, Many people on the internet named “Straight Drop”as being involved in the murder of Young Dolph after doing extensive research & now The Authorities have gathered enough evidence to issue a warrant for his arrest,” sarae sav (@SaraeSav) tweeted.

Photos: Justin Johnson, left. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP). Young Dolph, right, at an Empire Records DJ party, Oct. 5, 2018 in Miami. (mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX)

