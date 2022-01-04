NYC Mayor And Former Police Officer Eric Adams Says He’s Bringing ‘Swagger’ Back To City, Twitter Claps Back

The new mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, was just sworn in on Jan. 1 and already he’s being slammed over tone-deaf comments he made during a recent speech. The media and average citizens alike are criticizing Adams, the second Black politician ever to be elected mayor of the Big Apple.

According to Adams, the city lacked swagger.

“When a mayor has swagger, the city has swagger,” Adams said at an outdoor event on his third day in office. Adams was elected in November 2021 to take over from the departing Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“We’ve allowed people to beat us down so much, that all we did was wallow in covid,” Adams continued. He made the comments while promising that NYC schools would stay open despite record numbers of covid cases.

Adams’ “swagger” comments raised questions about his priorities as the city was experiencing an alarming spike in new covid-19 hospitalizations. People mocked him, Indy 100 reported, asking whether his “swagger” is a cure for coronavirus which has killed 60,268 people state-wide.

“We need a mayor with swagger, we need a councilwoman with swagger, we need assemblywomen with swagger, we need a borough president with swagger, we need a chancellor with swagger, we need a police commissioner with swagger,” the mayor continued.

“This is New York, it’s a privilege to live in New York, and the leadership should have that swagger. That’s what has been missing in this city.”

Social media clapped back.

On Instagram, 50cent wrote, “Happy New Year, This guy gonna put everybody in jail watch. 😆 you gotta look in his eyes bro you can see it. Gang Gang going to jail. Lol”.

“Eric Adams is a whole Caribbean sell out. He is the police and the kay kay kay” tweeted Noirdos

Eric Adams is a whole Caribbean sell out. He is the police and the kay kay kay. https://t.co/JACJ7na9UL — Noirdos (@noirdosser) January 4, 2022

“Whenever I see Black politicians move like this, I immediately thank God for @KeeangaYamahtta’s ‘From Black Lives Matter to Black Liberation’, Fred Harris’ ‘The Price of the Ticket’, and Cedric Johnson’s ‘From Revolutionaries to Race Leaders'”, tweeted human rights lawyer and Guardian columnist Derecka Purnell.

Whenever I see Black politicians move like this, I immediately thank God for @KeeangaYamahtta's From Black Lives Matter to Black Liberation, Fred Harris' The Price of the Ticket, and Cedric Johnson's From Revolutionaries to Race Leaders https://t.co/UtjbuXIUWs — derecka (@dereckapurnell) January 3, 2022

Podcaster Tim Black of the “Real Tim Black” show mocked Adams for not mentioning unemployment or dealing with covid. “Hey New Yorkers, I had no idea all ya’ll need was swagger? I thought you needed jobs, housing, and a way to deal with COVID? My bad. I guess that’s why Adams won,” Black tweeted.

Hey New Yorkers, I had no idea all ya'll need was swagger? I thought you needed jobs, housing, and a way to deal with COVID? My bad. I guess that's why Adams won. 😒 https://t.co/PB5l2DYHEj — RealTimBlack (@RealTimBlack) January 3, 2022

“Not being funny, but this sounds like something Trump would say,” tweeted New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning author Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the “1619 Project.”

Not being funny, but this sounds like something Trump would say. https://t.co/EJRrv46nfW — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 3, 2022

“No one who actually has “swagger” says it. If you have to claim it, you don’t have it,” comedian Titus (@TitusNation) tweeted.

“No, he does not have swagger,” tweeted Toni Carter (@ToniLaNae).

No one who actually has “swagger” says it. If you have to claim it, you don’t have it. https://t.co/7mknXicoii — Titus (@TitusNation) January 4, 2022

No, he does not have swagger. https://t.co/lggW8cnilU — Toni Carter (@ToniLaNae) January 3, 2022

Some Twitter users predicted that Adams was creating first impressions that do not bode well for the rest of his term as mayor.

“Black people in NYC gonna be battling the police tenfold with this dumb ass mayor,” tweeted anthony geathers @BrooklynsOwn90.

Adams is a retired New York Police Department (NYPD) captain who started his public life as a transit police officer. He retired as captain after more than 20 years with the NYPD and served in the New York State Senate from 2006 to 2013, representing the 20th Senate district in Brooklyn. Adams was elected Brooklyn Borough President in 2013 and was reelected in 2017 as the first African American to hold the position.

During the primary, Adams “emerged as one of his party’s most unflinching advocates for the police, maintaining a robust role in preserving public safety,” The New York Times reported.

Black people in NYC gonna be battling the police tenfold with this dumb ass mayor — anthony geathers (@BrooklynsOwn90) January 3, 2022

NYC new mayor sounds Willie from the Hawks https://t.co/Lg9gBx7GQH pic.twitter.com/XdRPjCKdCO — Ma'rifatullah (Knowledge in Allah) (@RifatullahIn) January 3, 2022

DARE I SAY…COMMON SENSE IS MAKING A COMEBACK IN NYC?pic.twitter.com/8gnFlqlZxF — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) January 4, 2022

File Photo by: zz/NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 7/14/21 Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams at a gun violence prevention community meeting and press conference on July 14, 2021 at the Lenox Road Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York City. (NYC)