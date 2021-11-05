Another Prosecutor Or Top Cop Rises In Democratic Party, Eric Adams Elected Mayor

Democrat Eric Adams has been elected the 110th mayor of New York City, making him the Big Apple’s second-ever Black mayor after the late David Dinkins. The Adams victory against Republican Curtis Silwa, founder of the citizens’ patrol group The Guardian Angels, marks another top cop heading up the country’s largest city.

Alvin Bragg has been elected the next Manhattan district attorney, making history as the first African American in the role. Bragg joined the faculty of New York Law School in January 2019 after working more than 15 years in government service. Most recently, he was Chief deputy attorney general in the NY State Office of the Attorney General.

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, one of a record seven Black people now representing New York in Congress, called Adams and Bragg “transformational figures,” AP reported.

“The emergence of individuals like Eric Adams and Alvin Bragg follow in a long tradition of leaders who emerge from the fiery furnace of the Black experience in New York City, particularly in some of our toughest neighborhoods, to become public servants committed to doing a great deal of good for everyone,” Jeffries said.

Adams is a retired New York Police Department (NYPD) captain who started his public life as a transit police officer. During the primary, Adams “emerged as one of his party’s most unflinching advocates for the police, maintaining a robust role in preserving public safety,” The New York Times reported.

Adams is in favor of tougher policing. A native of Brooklyn, he currently serves as borough president and campaigned on a promise to both beef up and reform the NYPD amid worries over a rise in violent crime, CNN reported.

“The foundation is safety,” Adams told CNN’s Gloria Borger ahead of the election. “We can talk about all the other pieces, but we have to be safe. If we’re not safe, tourism is not going to return. No business is going to stay if their employees can’t ride our subway systems to get to their office space.”

During Bragg’s tenure in the NY State Office of the Attorney General, he oversaw the Social Justice Division’s lawsuits against the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its directors alleging breaches of fiduciary duties. It also sued The Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein, and Robert Weinstein for a hostile work environment; and the U.S. Department of Commerce challenging its intention to include a citizenship question on the decennial census. He also oversaw charges brought by the Criminal Justice Division including bribery, securities fraud and Medicaid fraud, according to Bragg’s NY Law School bio.

Former Sen. Kamala Harris, who described herself as a “top cop” and “progressive prosecutor,” had a complex history with policing before becoming vice president. “Kamala is a cop” became a meme during her 2020 presidential run. Starting as a prosecutor in Oakland, she was later elected to District Attorney of San Francisco, Attorney General of California, and to the U.S. Senate in 2017.

Florida Rep. Val Demings of Orlando is the former chief of the Orlando Police Department and had a 27-year career with the department. She is a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2022 U.S. Senate election.

"The 'Biden of Brooklyn' Eric Adams winning in NY makes a lot of sense," The Moguldom Nation CEO Jamarlin Martin tweeted earlier this year.

If the system feels like a treadmill, it’s structured like that. The system is like a God, it produces what it needs. https://t.co/1Pn1ZdSPk7 pic.twitter.com/qVvR5Lt80p — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) July 13, 2021

Democratic Party Sweet Spot:Tough on Crime, Pro-Police, & Black Identity.Package That Together & You Have A Winner. I wouldn’t waste time debating anyone who doesn’t see Dem’s as co-designers & co-enforcers of the current political operating system. MAGA is often a distraction. — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) May 31, 2020

The police unions & WallStreet got a good representative in there. Prove people are coming in stores with garbage bags because of criticism of the police. Show me the actual facts on that one. Other police departments cite stresses related to covid & other factors. https://t.co/LPddJitWMq — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) September 22, 2021

