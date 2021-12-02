KHive Goes After Pro-Reparations Congressional Candidate: Black Men With Small D*ck Energy Like You Have A Problem With Successful Black Women

Gregg “Marcel” Dixon, a pro-reparations congressional candidate for South Carolina Congressional District 6, has come under attack online by the KHive, a community of fans of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The KHive is an informal online community that popped up when Harris was running for president in the 2020 elections. The KHive continued to support Harris when she became veep.

Harris has said she supports the study of reparations but does not see reparations in monetary terms, the Des Moises Register reported.

Going by the Twitter handle Kato-Emir Descendant of the Gullah-Geeche @iamKatoEmir, Dixon has called out Harris’ lack of support for monetary reparations and this got him in hot water with the KHive.

“She does not stand for #reparations so we stand AGAINST HER!” he tweeted.

She does not stand for #reparations so we stand AGAINST HER!https://t.co/mhztCum0O6 — Kato-Emir🌴Descendant of the Gullah-Geeche🌴 (@iamKatoEmir) November 28, 2021

Dixon is a candidate in the 6th congressional district of South Carolina, which is in Central and Eastern South Carolina. It includes all of Allendale, Bamberg, Clarendon, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper and Williamsburg counties and parts of Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Dorchester, Orangeburg, Richland and Sumter counties.

A Democrat, Dixon is running against incumbent Rep. James Clyburn, the House majority whip who has represented the 6th congressional district of South Carolina since 1993. Clyburn has also been called out as of late by his constituents for not pushing for reparations, and he seems to have recently flipped on his anti-reparations stance.

Dixon is also running against Democrat Michael Addison and Republican John Chapman. The election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.

On Nov. 28, Dixon tweeted of Vice President Harris, “She does not stand for #reparations so we stand AGAINST HER!”

The KHive responded with battle words for Dixon.

Thee Chanteezy, a Harlem native, political blogger and host of #ChantaysAnalysis on Instagram, posted a video and tweeted a video message to “‘Harpo Johnson’ aka Kato.” Harpo Johnson was the abusive male character in the movie and book “The Color Purple.”

In the video, Chanteezy took offense to Dixon calling Harris a “sinking ship.”

“She’s actually not a sinking ship. She’s actually a force to be reckoned with,” Chanteezy said. “She’s also the most inspirational woman in America … It’s Black men with small dick energy like you who have a problem with successful Black women.

“This video is dedicated to you,” Chanteezy told Dixon, adding that his repartitions stance would not win votes and that his campaign is “a joke, you’re a joke.”

Since I didn’t get the chance to state my piece on that horrible spaces disparaging VP Kamala Harris, here’s my message to “Harpo Johnson” aka Kato. pic.twitter.com/BadL4QjtNz — Thee Chanteezy 💛♉️ (@iamchanteezy) November 30, 2021

“Straight tether. Always talking about Black women when they are tearing down Native Black Americans, especially our men, but they proudly tell you their true ethnicity when it’s something positive about their community,” Noirdos @noirdosser tweeted.

Straight tether. Always talking about Black women when they are tearing down Native Black Americans, especially our men, but they proudly tell you their true ethnicity when it's something positive about their community. — Noirdos (@noirdosser) November 30, 2021

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Dixon was raised in South Carolina’s Lowcountry of the Gullah-Geechee Corridor, where his family has lived since the mid-1700s. He said he’s descended from the Gullah Geechee people, who are descendants of Africans enslaved on the rice, indigo and Sea Island cotton plantations of the lower Atlantic coast.

Dixon said his childhood was full of struggles and abuse, according to his campaign website.

He is running on campaign promises that include closing the racial wealth gap and “measures such as direct monetary payments, tax exemption status, debt cancellation, land grants, business grants, and more.”

Dixon is also seeking class protection status for descendants of people the American government enslaved and allotments of federally granted and protected land in all 50 states where only freedmen can settle and receive services from the institutions located on those lands as well as provisions of federally subsidized housing and business grants. He wants to reestablish the freedmen bureaus to close all disparities between freedmen and white Americans, such as the high mortality rate for Black women during childbirth compared to white women, job discrimination and heirs property.