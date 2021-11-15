ADOS Reparations Movement Confronts Rep. Clyburn, Who Now Says He Supports Reparations

For the longest time, House Majority Whip James Clyburn has pushed back against the idea of reparations. While he has said he supports proposed HR-40 legislation that calls for a committee to study reparations, he has not fully supported the concept of reparations.

Grassroots journalist Jameion Fowler retweeted a confrontation that took place in July between himself and Clyburn during a town hall meeting in South Carolina. Fowler pressed the Congressman his attitude towards reparations.

While Fowler is not a trained journalist, he has made a name for himself confronting politicians such as Clyburn, Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren at events with questions pertinent to Black America. Fowler is a member of ADOS, the American Descendants of Slavery movement which seeks redress for the injustices visited upon Black people who can trace their ancestry back to slaves on American soil.

In his video, Fowler asked Clyburn if he and the Congressional Black Caucus planned on making reparations a “national priority.” Clyburn replied, “It’s always been a national priority.” Clyburn continued speaking about the progress on the proposed reparations legislation. H.R. 40. “H.R. 40 is about establishing a commission to do a study on reparations.”

“So do you want to pass reparations for ADOS (American Descendants of Slavery)?” Fowler quizzed Clyburn.

“I want to pass it for my wife and her descendants,” Clyburn said.

When Fowler pressed him about ADOS, Clyburn said “I have no idea who that is.”

Fowler answered, “American Descendants of Slavery.”

Clyburn quipped, “Look at me, look at my daughter…so she is a descendant of slavery.”

ADOS co-founder Yvette Carnell responded to Fowler’s new tweet, tweeting “Clyburn, who said we were never getting checks, now says reparations 4 #ADOS has always been a national priority. Liars lie.”

Clyburn’s current stance on reparations hasn’t changed much. In 2020, the South Carolina Democrat, who is also the highest-ranking African-American congressman, said, “Pure reparations would be impossible to implement,” according to The Hill. He also said be believed that giving any sort of tax incentives to developers who work in low-income neighborhoods is just “smoke and mirrors,” theGrio reported.

