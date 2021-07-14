Journalist Jameion Fowler Keeps Heat On Jim Clyburn On Reparations

The heat remains on Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, who is being asked to push President Joe Biden for reparations for Native Black Americans. Making things hotter for Majority Whip Clyburn is Jameion Fowler, an activist, journalist and practitioner of the healing arts.

Rep. Clyburn has represented the sixth district since 1993, which includes parts of Charleston and central Eastern South Carolina. He is hosting a multi-city “Help Is Here” town hall tour” to discuss child tax credit payments and the Affordable Care Act.

Fowler, 37, had questions about a more pressing issue. He confronted Clyburn on the issue of reparations and tweeted about it.

The Congressional Black Caucus, of which Clyburn is a member, recently conducted a poll on Twitter asking, “Which legislative priority of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) do you want to hear more about and remain the most important to you?” Reparations was the clear winner with 57.5 percent of the votes, topping voting rights, police reform, and infrastructure.

“I was (surprisingly) able to ask @WhipClyburn a question about @TheBlackCaucus poll regarding #Reparations and here was part of his response” Fowler tweeted in a video.

In his video, Fowler asked Clyburn if he and the CBC planned on making reparations a “national priority.” Clyburn replied, “It’s always been a national priority.” The Clyburn continued speaking about the progress on the proposed reparations legislation. H.R. 40. “H.R. 40 is about establishing a commission to do a study on reparations.”

“So do you want to pass reparations for ADOS (American Descendants of Slavery)?” Fowler quizzed Clyburn.

“I want to pass it for my wife and her descendants,” Clyburn said.

When Fowler pressed him about ADOS, Clyburn said “I have no idea who that is.”

Fowler answered, “American Descendants of Slavery.”

Clyburn quipped, “Look at me, look at my daughter…so she is a descendant of slavery.”

Fowler then said Clyburn’s security team attempted to pressure him.

I was (surprisingly) able to ask @WhipClyburn a question about @TheBlackCaucus poll regarding #Reparations and here was part of his response (forgive the sound). I loss about a 30 sec chunk of this video while attempting to upload. I will upload the other part I have shortly pic.twitter.com/fFOXHi6Vik — Jameion JB Fowler 🇺🇸🤳🏽 (@jbf1982) July 13, 2021

Here is the other part. For context, @WhipClyburn was just finishing up speaking about #HR40, and how the congress has to pass the bill. I attempted to inquire if he intends to do the work regardless. He tried to skirt the answer 🙂 #ADOS #ADOSAF pic.twitter.com/wOUEgaSopM — Jameion JB Fowler 🇺🇸🤳🏽 (@jbf1982) July 13, 2021

Homeboy slipped out the back before I could get to him after the Q and A. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/zy2ej4z2rN — Jameion JB Fowler 🇺🇸🤳🏽 (@jbf1982) July 13, 2021

Many on Twitter congratulated Fowler for his questions and were unimpressed with Clyburn’s responses. ADOS co-founder Antonio Moore @tonetalks tweeted, “Let’s be clear he was using #Hr40 to dodge reparations. Not to address it. This is his position. ‘Top House Dem dismisses reparations as 2020 candidates endorse idea.’”

My Ancestors Bones are ONLY rooted in AMERICA @fancypants2k tweeted, “Just say Yes or No. Hr 40 is their only comeback answer, everything he said after that was babble, babble, babble about nothing.”

Zorro Roberts @BladeofZorro tweeted, “One hearing in the past 30 years does not make a NATIONAL PRIORITY! @WhipClyburn@TheBlackCaucus DEMAND that HR40 be made an Exec Order! Anything less is a dereliction of duty & insulting to the descendants of enslaved. Time to make HR40 an EO! #MakeHR40anExecutiveOrderNow”

Fowler isn’t the only one urging Clyburn to do more about reparations policies. The congressman was recently confronted by concerned citizens at a recent townhall in South Carolina, who asked him why he hasn’t been more vocal about reparations. Clyburn never directly responded to the inquiries.

Fowler is a member of the American Descendants of Slavery (#ADOS) movement. While he is not a trained journalist, he does grassroots reporting on candidates and elections. In the videos he posts on social media, he can often be seen confronting politicians such as Clyburn with direct questions about reparations.

Fowler, a registered Democrat, has interviewed a range of political figures including Kamala Harris, Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Jim Clyburn, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, billionaire Tom Steyer, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and others.

