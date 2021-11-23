Malcolm X’s Daughter, Malikah Shabazz, Found Dead In Brooklyn

Malikah Shabazz – one of the twin daughters of revolutionary civil rights activist Malcolm X and wife Dr. Betty Shabazz – was found dead in her Brooklyn home Monday, Nov. 22. She was 56.

The youngest of Malcolm X’s daughters, Shabazz was found unconscious by her daughter, according to ABC7NY. Authorities have said they are “absolutely not” searching for suspects because the death does not seem suspicious and family members said Shabazz has been ill for some time.

“At this point in time, working with other authorities, the medical examiner, and speaking to the family, she had been ill for a period of time,” New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told PIX. “And at this point, nothing appears suspicious.”

Dr. Betty Shabazz was pregnant with Mailkah and her twin sister Malaak when Malcolm X was assassinated at the famous Audubon Ballroom in Harlem in 1965.

A writer and activist, Shabazz died less than a week after two of the men convicted of killing her father were exonerated. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office vacated the convictions of the late Khalil Islam, previously known as Thomas 15X Johnson, and Muhammad Aziz, known at the time of the murder as Norman 3X Butler. Islam maintained his innocence until the day he died.

Dr. Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted she was “deeply saddened” to hear of Shabazz’s death and sent her condolences to the family.

I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X.



Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated.



Be at peace, Malikah. pic.twitter.com/YOlYoW4xDC — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 23, 2021

Many other people also sent condolences on social media – and some still are still skeptical that there was no foul play. “This is suspicious! They just exonerated the two men accused of murdering her father 2 days ago, and she’s murdered two days later??” @forthecomments1 tweeted.

“Just when she was pushing to investigate the truth behind her father’s assassination. Yeah, I would be suspicious too. That poor family has been a target from authorities from the beginning,” @IrishJayhawk66 wrote.

Just when she was pushing to investigate the truth behind her father’s assassination. Yeah, I would be suspicious too. That poor family has been a target from authorities from the beginning. — Kellee (@IrishJayhawk66) November 23, 2021

“The Shabazz family has given so much to us. Many of the Black folks in the America would not be Muslim today had it not been for El Hajj Malik El Shabazz (better known as Malcolm X),” user @LeftSentThis tweeted. “May Allah have mercy on Malikah Shabazz’s soul. May she Rest In Peace.”

The daughters of El Hajj Malik El Shabazz (Malcolm X) and Betty Shabazz. pic.twitter.com/f7srEGpyGQ — L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) November 23, 2021