2 Malcolm X Assassination Convictions Overturned By Manhattan DA: 7 Things To Know

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has thrown out the conviction of two men who spent decades in prison for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X.

District Attorney Cy Vance and attorneys for Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam will jointly move on Nov. 18 to vacate their convictions, the DA’s office announced. This comes after the two men spent a combined 42 years in prison, with many years in solitary confinement between them. They were held in some of New York’s worst maximum security prisons.

In an interview with the New York Times, Vance apologized and acknowledged the “severity of the error.”

Former Nation of Islam (NOI) leader Malcolm X was assassinated Feb. 21, 1965, at Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom where he was to speak. The two men, NOI members, were arrested and convicted of the murder though there had long been doubt of their guilt.

A new review of the case found that prosecutors, the FBI and the New York Police Department (NYPD) withheld evidence that would have likely led to an acquittal for both men, NBC New York reported.

Here are seven things to know about the overturn of the convictions.

1. The convictions

At the time of the killing, Aziz was known as Norman 3X Butler and Islam was Thomas 15X Johnson. They were both at the Audubon Ballroom when three men opened fire and Malcolm X killed. Confessed killer Mujahid Halim always maintained Aziz and Islam were not involved.

Halim was arrested at the ballroom after being shot in the thigh. Aziz was arrested five days later, and Islam 10 days later, The New York Times reported. Within a week, the three men, all members of the NOI, had been charged with murder.

At the trial in 1966, prosecutors claimed Islam, who was once Malcolm X’s driver, was the assassin who fired the fatal shot. Prosecutors said Halim and Aziz also fired their pistols. Then there were the 10 eyewitnesses who said they had seen exactly that. Witness statements, however, were contradictory, and no physical evidence tied Aziz or Islam to the murder, or even the crime scene, The New York Times reported.

All three men were sentenced to life in prison.

Islam was paroled in 1987 and died in 2009; Aziz, paroled in 1985, is still alive, The New York Times reported. Halim was freed on parole in 2010,

2. Netflix doc on Malcolm X

It was a Netflix documentary entitled “Who Killed Malcolm X?” that led to a review of the cases. Vance’s office launched a review in early 2020 after the documentary raised serious questions about the innocence of Aziz and Islam. Upon the release of the documenraty, Vance announced that he would examine the case.

A 22-month investigation followed. The investigation was conducted jointly by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and lawyers for the two men.

3. The Innocence Project involved

The Innocence Project was involved in the new review, which faced many obstacles such as deceased witnesses and potential suspects as well as lost physical evidence and documents.

Aziz as well as Islam’s estate are represented by the Innocence Project and Shanies Law Office, a New York-based civil rights law firm, NBC reported.

“The events that brought us here should never have occurred; those events were and are the result of a process that was corrupt to its core — one that is all too familiar — even in 2021,” Aziz said Nov. 17 in a statement released by his lawyers.

“While I do not need a court, prosecutors, or a piece of paper to tell me I am innocent, I am glad that my family, my friends, and the attorneys who have worked and supported me all these years are finally seeing the truth we have all known, officially recognized,” he continued.

4. Maintained their innocence

Aziz and Islam always maintained their innocence. “This points to the truth that law enforcement over history has often failed to live up to its responsibilities,” Vance said to The New York Times. “These men did not get the justice that they deserved.”

“Khalil Islam said years ago he was ‘caught up’ for trying to protect John Ali,” Moguldom Nation CEO tweeted.

Khalil Islam said years ago he was “caught up” for trying to protect John Ali. https://t.co/hbJfcu9VJs — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) November 17, 2021

John Ali was the national secretary of the NOI, making him one of the organization’s most powerful members. But was he also a U.S. Government operative who infiltrated the NOI in the ’60s?

“I am an 83-year-old man who was victimized by the criminal justice system, and I do not know how many more years I have to be creative,” Aziz said in his statement. “However, I hope the same system that was responsible for this travesty of justice also take responsibility for the immeasurable harm it caused me.”

5. The notorious Ali

It has been reported that Ali, who was known to be very secretive and reclusive, was the architect of the assassination of Malcolm X. A year before Malcolm was killed in 1965, during an appearance on Chicago’s WVON radio show called “Hotline” in 1964, Ali publicly declared that the Nation of Islam was planning to murder Malcolm X, according to the Neromaximus blog.

According to well-known journalist Louis E. Lomax, Ali had ties to the FBI. Lomax, who worked at Afro-American and the Chicago Defender newspapers before becoming the first African-American television journalist when he joined New York’s WNTA-TV in 1958, investigated Malcolm X’s assassination.

Lomax believed that Malcolm X was betrayed by his former friend Ali, who reportedly had ties to the intelligence community. In fact, in 1968, Lomax called Ali “Judas,” according to the book “The Judas Factor: The Plot to Kill Malcolm X” by Karl Evanzz. Evanzz was a staff writer for The Washington Post. He wrote “The Judas Factor’ in 1992.

“I wonder whether the history would have been materially different, if Malcolm X never recommended John Ali for Secretary in Chicago. Malcolm X was never held accountable in the historical record for this. John Ali himself says he told Malcolm he had prior contact with FBI,” Martin tweeted.

Martin also noted that Ali admitted to interviewing with the FBI in a 2017 interview with the YouTube show “Muhammad and Friends Live Stream.”

I wonder whether the history would have been materially different, if Malcolm X never recommended John Ali for Secretary in Chicago. Malcolm X was never held accountable in the historical record for this.



John Ali himself says he told Malcolm he had prior contact with FBI. https://t.co/PCyEfSX5YN — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) November 17, 2021

You can watch John Ali admit he interviewed with the FBI at the 13:00 mark:https://t.co/i3mJ6t1F64



Why would he admit that? The fact he interviewed with the FBI is in the declassified FBI files. https://t.co/VrsM5MO6d6 — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) November 17, 2021

6. Proof of innocence withheld

The new investigation found that there was a “trove of F.B.I. documents included information that implicated other suspects and pointed away from Islam and Aziz,” The New York Times reported. Prosecutors’ notes at the time also revealed they failed to disclose the presence of undercover officers in the ballroom. Police Department files also revealed that a reporter for The New York Daily News received a call the morning of the shooting indicating that Malcolm X would be murdered.

The lives of Islam and Aziz were destroyed. When he was convicted, Aziz had six children; Islam had three. The marriages of both men fall apart.

7. Guilty or innocent of the murder of Malcolm X?

While Aziz, formerly Norman Butler, has been exonerated, some still think he was guilty.

“Norman Butler was exonerated but Scholar Karl Evanzz is strongly opposed to the idea Norman Butler is innocent:” Martin tweeted. Evanzz was critical of the Netflix documentary, claiming filmmakers overlooked photo evidence of the involvement of Aziz in the murder of Malcolm X. In a blog post he wrote that we wanted to ensure that the Brooklyn, NY-based production company involved in the doc, Ark Media, “didn’t fall for the bull patties about Butler being innocent of the assassination.”

Norman Butler was exonerated but Scholar Karl Evanzz is strongly opposed to the idea Norman Butler is innocent:



——



Netflix’s Nonsense about Norman Butler, One of Three Men who Killed Malcolm Xhttps://t.co/bDDcKv1QyI https://t.co/3ZM6JjpVTC pic.twitter.com/g30FZ3fs90 — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) November 17, 2021

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?