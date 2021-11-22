Popular Influencer After Biden’s Comments On Rittenhouse: I Was Tricked Into Voting Biden, Never Again

Black voters are becoming disenchanted with President Joe Biden, especially after his comments on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. On Nov. 19 a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges after he shot and killed two people and injured a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest. The verdict outraged many in Black America, who felt the outcome would have been different if Rittenhouse was Black and not white.

Biden alienated Black voters when he commented at a press conference, “Well look, I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works, and we have to abide by it.” Many Black voters felt frustrated that Biden did not acknowledge how race influences the judicial system.

Black voters in key Democratic constituencies feel that the campaign promises he made have not come to fruition. There has seemingly been no movement on his much-touted “Lift Every Voice: A Plan For Black America,” which was a major campaign to win Black voters.

One Black voter who feels snubbed is popular social media influencer and comedian Karlous Miller. Miller, who began his comedy career in Atlanta. Miller has appeared on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and BET’s “Comic View.” He owns a T-shirt company #quittouchingshit.

“You tricked the fuck outta me with that voting for Joe Biden shit. Never again hoe,” Miller tweeted under the tag Yeah. Okay.@jkarolrlousM. Miller has more than 600,000 Twitter followers and more than 2 million on Instagram.

You tricked the fuck outta me with that voting for Joe Biden shit. Never again hoe. — Yeah. Okay. (@KarlousM) November 19, 2021

“Biden made promises to Black people he hasn’t kept yet,” said William Joyner, a 54-year-old Democrat, in a New York Times interview. “A lot of people are upset with Biden. We have high gas prices. Everything is so expensive right now.”

The vaccine mandate also cost Biden support among Black citizens. Some 71 percent of Black voters approve of Biden’s job performance, down 5 points since the federal vaccine mandate, while the share that disapproves rose 7 points to 24 percent, according to data intelligence company Morning Consult. The president’s support among unvaccinated Black voters fell 17 points since before the rollout of the mandates.

Many Black tweeters agreed with Karlous Miller. Some said they voted Republican.

“You a dummy if you fell for the oldest trick in the book,” The Black Pragmatist @Themindofmg tweeted.

“trump was ma boy man,” SP @akochhadeefrmHg tweeted.

Black male voters are increasingly leaving the Democrat Party and opting to vote for Republican candiates, according to an Election Day 2020 poll of voters.

In 2016, 82 percent of Black men voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton but in 2020, 80 percent voted for Biden , NBC reported.

Compare this to Barack Obama’s first presidential election in 2008. Then 95 percent of Black men voted for the Democrat, but four years later only 87 percent of Black men voted for Obama’s 2012 reelection, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

You a dummy if you fell for the oldest trick in the book https://t.co/sC2hQur5jW — The Black Pragmatist (@Themindofmg) November 20, 2021

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?