More Symbolism: Roland Martin Claims Rumored Biden Beef With Kamala Is An Attack On Black Women

News media have reported that Vice President Kamala Harris is struggling in her crucial role. Every day, a new story seems to be leaked about the so-called disconnect between her and President Joe Biden. A recent report from CNN detailed problems it said the former Senator from California is facing as Veep.

But journalist Roland Martin, of the podcast “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” isn’t buying it. He’s blaming the current backlash against Harris on an attack against Black women. Is Martin’s rhetoric more symbolism, or fact?

Harris’ approval rating hit an all-time low of 28 percent, with 51 percent of respondents saying they disapprove of the job she is doing in a poll by USA Today and Suffolk University conducted Nov. 3 to Nov. 5.

The Black female vote helped push Biden into the Oval Office. Nearly 90 percent of Black women voted for President-elect Joe Biden over Donald Trump, USA Today reported.

Another Black woman, political activist Stacey Abrams, is credited with turning Georgia “blue,” helping Democrats win the 2020 presidential elections. Some observers say that Harris’ selection as the first Black woman and Asian VP was payback for the support of the Black female voting bloc.

So far in her role, Harris has been plagued with criticism over how she is handling her portfolio of issues, which includes immigration. The media pounced in June during a meeting with Guatemala’s president when Harris said Guatemalans “don’t come” to the U.S. Then in August, Harris laughed when she was asked by a reporter about Americans stuck in Afghanistan after the U.S. military withdrawal that left some stranded in peril.

Martin, who recently launched the streaming media platform Black Star Network, is couching Harris’ rumored beef with Biden as an attack on Black women. He tweeted, “The Attack On Her (@KamalaHarris) Is An Attack On Black Women”.

On his video podcast, Martin spoke more about the negative media reports about Harris. “What should be happening, Ron Klain, who is the chief of staff to President Biden, needs to squash this. This is where the chief of staff calls his folks together and say ‘Cut the (crap).’ The last thing that needs to be happening right now — all of these stores that are circulating that are attacking the vice president.”

Martin added, “I see all sorts of things. I see action she’s taking but here’s the other deal. It ain’t like I saw Joe Biden all over the place when he was Obama’s vice president for eight years.”

Martin’s guest, Melanie Campbell, president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, agreed.

“Understanding how women are attacked but trust and believe Black women are paying attention and are going to push back and we got to push back…it’s an attack on Black women, an attack against Black women asserting our power,” Campbell said.

“There is no political science that supports Kamala is a proxy for Black Women or Black America. Negotiating politics based on celebrity spook & proxies is inferior to going DIRECT for the whole. You mean there is nothing policy specific that would be considered an attack?” The Moguldom Nation CEO Jamarlin Martin asked.

There is no political science that supports Kamala is a proxy for Black Women or Black America. Negotiating politics based on celebrity spook & proxies is inferior to going DIRECT for the whole. You mean there is nothing policy specific that would be considered an attack? pic.twitter.com/39Wtwa0Sxb — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) November 16, 2021

It should be understood the rulers have the advantage when you accept celebrity spook & symbolism as high value political currency. It’s mathematical & can be proven who is playing CHESS. You go back & tell the ROMANS you won’t accept spook as currency anymore, see what happens. https://t.co/UHQ873kuxw pic.twitter.com/iRSHu2JnBt — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) November 16, 2021

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?