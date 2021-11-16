Who Is Leaking To MSM In Biden White House? Flurry Of Stories Come Out About Problems With Kamala Harris

Every day there seems to be a new story leaked about Vice President Kamala Harris and her purported struggles in the White House. Some reports say she’s at odds with President Joe Biden, some say she is finding the VP role too challenging and others say she finds the position not challenging enough.

Chatter about the 2024 presidential election includes that Biden is looking elsewhere for a running mate, Politico reported. There have also been reports that if Biden doesn’t run, the Democratic National Committee will most likely not consider Harris as a viable candidate.

So who is leaking the information to the mainstream media, and is it true? While we may never know, what is known is that the popularity of the first Black Asian female VP is on the down-slide, according to some media reports.

Her approval rating hit an all-time low of 28 percent, with 51 percent of respondents saying they disapprove of the job she is doing, according to a poll by USA Today and Suffolk University that was conducted Nov. 3 to Nov. 5.

“Liberals legit think that Kamala Harris is historically unpopular because of ‘racism’ No this is what happens when you anoint someone as VP who already been rejected by her own community,” tweeted Nick is a Fred Hampton Leftist @SocialistMMA.

Observers say VP Harris feels isolated in the White House and believes she’s not getting the same support given to other members of the Biden administration, The New York Post reported. It is true that Harris is surrounded by new people. She did not bring over with her the aides who worked with her during her own bid for president in 2020.

Most of Harris’s Senate and campaign staffers aren’t with her in the vice presidency either. The one exception is her domestic-policy adviser, Rohini Kosoglu. Having to adjust to a new staff has been frustrating for Harris, according to “Exasperation and dysfunction: Inside Kamala Harris’ frustrating start as vice-president,” a CNN published report.

Harris also has supporters including the White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who said the VP was “off to the fastest and strongest start of any vice-president I have seen”.

“She’s very honored and very proud to be vice president of the United States. Her job as the No. 2 is to be helpful and supportive to the President and to take on work that he asks her to take on,” said Eleni Kounalakis, lieutenant governor of California and a longtime friend. “It is natural that those of us who know her know how much more helpful she can be than she is currently being asked to be. That’s where the frustration is coming from.”

The tasks Harris has been given are designed for her to fail, some observers say. She has been loaded down with insurmountable problems, according to CNN analyst Bakari Sellers, who recently told the Grio’s April Ryan that he believes Harris’ portfolio of policy issues is “trash.” Sellers questioned whether Biden has given Harris the tools she needs to succeed.

“You give someone a portfolio that’s not meant for them to succeed,” Sellers said, calling out Biden while speaking on a panel for Politics & Prose moderated by Ryan.

The White House, however, has been downplaying the concerns about Harris, The Guardian reported.

The Biden administration has defended Harris as a “key partner” for Biden. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “For anyone who needs to hear it, (Harris) is not only a vital partner to (Joe Biden) but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country – from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband.”