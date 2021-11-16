Big Problems: 5 Signs That Tell Us The Biden Presidency Is At Risk Of Collapsing, Sustained Weak Approval Ratings Expected

Faced with rising consumer prices and stalled campaign promises, U.S. voters aren’t too happy with President Joe Biden and it shows as his approval ratings continue to sink.

Biden’s White House appears to be in disarray. Here are five signs that might indicate that his presidency is at risk of collapsing.

1. Lack of substantive policy wins for Black America

Black Americans are feeling left out of the Biden administration. The number of failed promises made to Black voters are stacking up. Police reform is dead in the water. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 went nowhere after Congress failed to pass the act. The Voting Rights Act is being held up. Financially struggling historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) received $30 billion less funding than expected in the federal budget.

Despite repeated calls for a reparations bill from Black voters, activists, and politicians, a federal study of reparations still seems doubtful. Then there’s Biden’s “Lift Every Voice: Plan For Black America,” which seems to have been forgotten.

The president’s September approval rating among Black adults dropped by 18 percentage points compared to July, a Pew Research survey found.

2. Rising inflation and the Biden presidency

Inflation is out of control for a number of reasons including the supply chain crisis with products stalled in ports and unable to make it to the stores in a timely manner. However, the blame for higher prices has been placed squarley on Biden.

Inflation has stolen Americans’ faith in the U.S. economy — 65 percent of respondents said the economy is in bad shape, with just 35 percent saying the national economy is good in a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

3. Strained relationship with Veep?

Some of Vice President Kamala Harris’ supporters say she isn’t receiving the support she should get from the president. A CNN report broke down Harris’ struggles inside the White House, describing her as being exasperated and frustrated in her role as vice-president.

4. Approval ratings have collapsed in Biden presidency

When asked “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?” 44 percent of respondents disapproved, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll from Nov. 11.

5. Continued covid woes

Health experts have warned that more covid cases are on the way despite vaccination efforts. With Europe becoming a covid-19 epicenter again, some say the U.S. should be bracing itself. Cases are already on the rise again in the U.S. and many are confused as to what Biden’s plan is.

“We need to come to some sort of agreement as to what it is we’re trying to prevent,” said Céline Gounder, an infectious-disease expert at New York University, in an interview in The Atlantic. “Are we trying to prevent hospitalization? Are we trying to prevent death? Are we trying to prevent transmission?”

