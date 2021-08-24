5 Florida Cops Die Of Covid In A Week As Pandemic Becomes No. 1 Cop Killer In US

Florida cop Jennifer Sepot became the fifth police officer in Florida to die of covid-19 in one week. The pandemic is now the No. 1 killer of cops in the U.S.

Fort Lauderdale Officer Sepot died on Aug. 14 and it is unclear whether or not the 27-year-old was vaccinated. Sepot was infected with the coronavirus while working as a road patrol officer, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) website. The website also notes that covid-19 has been the No 1 killer of cops in the U.S. in 2020 and 2021.

Seport served on the force for four years and died the same day that Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Lazaro Febles succumbed to complications from the virus as well, The New York Post reported.

Febles, 41, was a 12-year veteran who was infected in the line of duty while assigned to Troop E – Miami, according to ODMP.

West Palm Beach Police Officer Robert Williams, who celebrated 20 years with the department on June 10, died Aug. 16 of complications related to covid-19, according to the WPBPD’s Facebook page. He was 47.

Miami Beach Police Officer Edward Perez, a 25-year veteran, died Aug. 19 after a battle with covid, his department tweeted. He was a 25-year-veteran of the department.

Veteran Coral Springs, Florida, Police Sergeant Patrick “Pat” Madison died Aug. 20 from complications due to covid-19, according to the department’s chief of police. He was 43, Click Orlando reported. He was a decorated 15-year member of the department, NBC Miami reported.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has notoriously pushed back against covid-19 guidelines and regulations.

Outside of Florida, Louisiana police lieutenant Demarcus Dunn, a father of three, died of covid-19 on Aug. 13, just a day before his wedding, ABC affiliate WSJM reported. Dunn was 36. An Air Force veteran, Dunn was initially set to get married in July 2020 but postponed the ceremony due to the pandemic.

Lt. Dunn, who was not vaccinated, told the police chief in Baker, La., that he had tested positive for covid-19 on July 29.

“It was disturbing to me that he hadn’t gotten it (the vaccine) and I didn’t know for sure he hadn’t gotten it ’til it was all over with,” the police chief said. Vaccination is not a requirement for the police department.

