Black Man In Tampa: My Child Has Covid Because Of FL Gov. DeSantis Mask Policy, Political Opportunism

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has sparked a heated debate over mask mandates in school. He’s opposed while many parents and educators who put the safety of children first are calling for masks.

Last week, three Florida county school boards voted to require nearly all of their students to wear masks at school despite DeSantis‘s objections. In all, at least five Florida school boards have mask mandates that openly defy an order from DeSantis seeking to make masks optional in schools, Vox reported.

Many political observers say DeSantis is taking his stance and seeking publicity because he is eyeing a possible run for president in 2024.

One parent is blaming DeSantis’s political ambition and anti-mask policy for his son getting sick with coronavirus.

“I’m extremely pissed at @GovRonDeSantis,” said Mike Harvey, a Democrat running for Florida State Senate, District 20 in 2022, in an Aug. 19 tweet. “At 8:42pm tonight my 6 year olds principal called me and told me my child had been exposed to COVID-19. I immediately took her temperature, it was 100.8. I rush and got a test. It came back positive. My baby has COVID 19.”

There was an outpouring of sympathy on Twitter. “So sorry to hear that. I hope it’s mild case. We need to recall DeathSantis,” Outlier Never Forget 1-6-21 @Outlier29 tweeted.

SavantSKD tweeted, “After retiring twice from a wonderful teaching career, I just can’t take a long term substitute position. God knows I couldn’t bear the heartache of a child becoming infected with COVID while on my watch. This is so painful.”

Other educators called for DeSantis to be held responsible, including Dr. Sumun Pendakur, who was most recently chief learning officer and director of the USC Equity Institutes at the USC Race and Equity Center, an organization dedicated to advancing racial justice in higher education and other sectors.

“The sheer number of FL parents in this thread whose children now have COVID after the 1st week of school is horrifying,” @SumunLPendakur tweeted. “They are vulnerable, not able to be vaxxed yet, and early evidence suggests that the impact of long COVID is NOT good. @GovRonDeSantis should be held responsible”.

