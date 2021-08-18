Jim Jones Says Take Covid Seriously After Virus Goes After His Lungs

Hip-hop artist Jim Jones is warning others to take the pandemic seriously after he revealed that he contracted covid-19.

The 45-year-old Bronx native urged his fans and everyone else, through an Instagram video, to take precautions and continue wearing masks, do social distancing and get tested if they suspect they could be infected.

“Covid is real,” Jones shared on Instagram. “I was runnin’ ‘round here thinking I was Superman and covid knocked the socks off Superman.”

The virus “is like a stray bullet, it don’t care who it hits,” he said.

Jones and his hip-hop group Dipset participated in an epic virtual DJ battle on the webcast series Verzuz against the hip hop group The Lox earlier this month. Attendees flouted covid regulations. The Lox and Dipset are also set to go on a tour together this fall.

The event, which was packed with fans, was held at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre in New York city as both veteran groups performed their biggest hits.

Now the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star said he is advising fans to try and stay away from packed and crowded places. “I really felt it and I don’t want nobody to feel like how I felt,” he said.

“I was contemplating whether I should do this or keep my business to myself, but I think it’s more important for me to do this, “ Jones said in the video.

The Dipset emcee said he is not trying to pressure anyone to get vaccinated but he just wants everyone to take care of themselves.

He added in his caption that he has since tested negative.

“I’m grateful for all those who called to check up on me,” he wrote. “I’m negative and it’s time to get back healthy. God is good.”

Jones is one of the several artists who have contracted the virus. Others who have contracted covid-19 include Scarface, Westside Gunn, 03 Greedo, Doja Cat, Jeremih, Ashanti, and Fred the Godson. Fred the Godson died after his diagnosis.

Bay Area hip-hop staple Zumbi of the duo Zion died on Friday, Aug. 13 shortly after testing positive for covid-19. His death is under investigation by the police in Berkeley, California.

