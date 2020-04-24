Fred The Godson Dies At Age 35 From COVID-19: ‘Keep Me In Y’all Prayers’

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

***FILE PHOTO*** Rapper Fred The Godson Has Passed Away at 35 from COVID-19. NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 2, 2016 Fred The Godson on the set of the “All The Way Up” video shoot at Aces Gentlmen’s Club, February 2, 2016 in New York City. Photo Credit: Walik Goshorn / Media Punch /IPX

The Hip Hop Community is mourning one of its own – Fred The Godson. The South Bronx artist died from complications from COVID-19 coronavirus. Sources have given conflicting accounts of his age. Most report he was 35, but the New York Times said he was 41.

Fred The Godson first announced his coronavirus diagnosis in an Instagram post on April 6, reported Hot97. He posted a photo of himself in the hospital wearing a ventilator mask with the caption, “I’m in here wit this Corvus 19 sh*t! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!! #godisgreat” He accentuated the words with three prayer emojis.

Born Frederick Thomas, the talented MC was a member of XXL’s 2011 Freshman class long with Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, the late Mac Miller, and others.

Known for top notch wordplay in his lyricism and freestyles, Fred made an impressive official entrance into the hip-hop community with mixtapes “Armageddon” in 2010 and “City of God” in 2011.

While he never signed with a label, he become a respected figure across the hip-hop community who refused to conform to genre trends. Instead, he worked at keeping

In a freestyle on Hot 97, Fred spoke to the notion of being true to himself. He said:

“Well big whips I lived it You back woods in the civic Well civic backwards spells civic. Get it? Probably don’t, I wish that y’all can hear me through So I don’t really care who you compare me to Is it fair if I dumb it down like the rest? Well excuse my intelligence I gotta be the best It’s excellent I contest Evident I address To the birthplace soul of hip hop I’m from the X …”

“He was really committed to the wittiness and the bar work — he stood on that,” one of Fred’s close friends Justin Harrell aka 38 Spesh told the New York Times.

“He has some of the best metaphors if we are talking wordplay he’s in the leagues with Cassidy and those boys,” said YouTube user Crying Diamond Entertainment VEVO after his death.

Also known for his willingness to collaborate, Fred has worked with artists like Diddy, French Montana, Little Kim, Meek Mill and more. He released his final mixtape, “Payback,” on March 20, according to National Public Radio (NPR).

At higher risk of complications from COVID-19 because he had asthma. His kidneys also began failing during his fight against the diseaseUpon learning of his death, there was an outpouring of tributes from the hip hop community.

Sleep in peace my brother….. 💙🙏🏾 You’ll never be forgotten. LOVE U MAN. I have so much things to say but I’m lost right now,” his good friend and collaborator Jaquae wrote on Instagram. He later added a post of Fred sporting angel wings with the caption “Love you man, Ima make you proud.”

“Peace to you Fred The God Son on your ascension. Prayers to your family. Salute.” NAs wrote on Instagram.

“Was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother,” DJ Self wrote in his Instagram post.

He is survived by his wife, makeup artist LeeAnn Jemmott, and their two children. On April 10, Jemmott expressed optimism that Fred would pull through, according to XXL.

“He is fighting and he is winning,” Jemmott said. “He has no sign of infection. His heart is strong and working well. His kidneys have been affected, but as of today, he has started dialysis to clean the toxins out of his blood. Fred is going to make it. God is good!”

She hasn’t spoken publicly since his death.

And to think ppl are protesting a pandemic smdh…



RIP FRED THE GODSON pic.twitter.com/E37pIKlVKp — Funzito Esposito (@Funzito) April 23, 2020

Hellz yeah…like a young biggie or somn — Funzito Esposito (@Funzito) April 23, 2020

Because no one cares how he died… he's dead.



Forget the headline. He's dead.



It doesn't matter how he died to the bereaved because that won't change the fact that he's still dead.



He's dead. He's dead. He's dead. He's Dead. He's dead.



Either mourn or go… pic.twitter.com/mVCKj6zPVS — Rudolph Brooks (@RennisGotBars) April 23, 2020