US Government Uses Instagram To Capture Hollywood Actor Seen At MAGA Capitol Riot

US Government Uses Instagram To Capture Hollywood Actor Seen At MAGA Capitol Riot Photo: Michael Carico, 33, is seen in footage recorded during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The actor was arrested in Burbank Aug. 11 on suspicion of participating in the insurrection in Washington D.C. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Justice)

Written by Ann Brown

Aug 17, 2021

Government officials have used Instagram to track down and arrest actor Michael Aaron Carico, one of the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters, the FBI reported.

Carico’s Hollywood credits include roles in the British sitcom “The Inbetweeners” and the 2019 movie “In Full Bloom.” He was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the MAGA riot after he was recorded on video singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” court records showed.

Carico, 33, is charged with several counts related to allegations that he participated in the riot, NBC News reported.

The FBI examined Carico’s Instagram account, on which he posted “several videos or photos of a person wearing black and brown gloves and camouflage clothing with an American flag patch on his shoulder,” which matches the clothing Carico allegedly wore on Capitol grounds, the federal complaint said. He was also wearing a U.S. Navy hat. The FBI determined that Carico never served in the Navy or any other U.S. military branch, Insider reported.

Other evidence against Carico included photos and videos of him on the Capitol grounds that the FBI obtained from a confidential source, GPS data, and additional photos and videos secured through a search warrant of Carico’s gmail account, according to the federal complaint.

“I keep telling y’all to check IMDB. The actor-to-fascist pipeline is very real,” Chad Loder @chadloder tweeted.

“I love knowing that these folks who by now are thinking they got away with participating in the insurrection will read this and go back to jumping every time they hear a loud noise,” CC @jawarajabbi tweeted.

So far, 613 people have been charged with crimes since the Jan. 6 attempted siege of the Capitol building, Yahoo reported.

Aug 17, 2021

