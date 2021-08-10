Bad Boy Records Producer Of ’90s Hits Chucky Thompson Passes Away At 53

Record producer Chucky Thompson, who created hits for the likes of Biggie, Nas, Usher, Mary J. Blige and J.Lo, died Aug. 9 at the age of 53 after battling covid-19.

In January, Thompson posted a petition on his FaceBook page calling for the vaccine to remain voluntary.

Producer Young Guru broke the news Monday online and paid homage to Thompson, who mentored him early on at Bad Boy Records, as “the kindest person the world has ever seen.”

“There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” Guru wrote in a caption to a posted photo of himself and Thompson. “I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated me like family from day one.”

Guru continued, “You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt, and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can’t even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!”

Others remembered Thompson on Twitter.

“A music legend for the DMV and the world. Not only laced so many classic hits, but also continued to show so much love for the DC area. RIP Chucky Thompson” @DJHeatDC tweeted,

“Wow — gut punch. Are you kidding me… #RIPChuckyThompson” @Incwell tweeted.

In light of Thompson’s reported covid-19 battle, Melanated and Vaccinated@TaritaC reminded people to “Please get vaccinated.”

Thompson, who hailed from Washington, D.C., got his start playing for Chuck Brown’s famed go-go band, The Soul Searchers, before becoming an in-house producer at Bad Boy Entertainment known as The Hitmen. At Bad Boy he helped formulate the sound of ’90s hip hop and R&B. He produced hits such as The Notorious B.I.G. ‘s “Big Poppa,” Craig Mack’s “Flava in Ya Ear,” Total’s “Can’t You See,” and Faith Evans’ “Soon As I Get Home.”

Before his death, Thompson was filming a documentary about his life, Deadline reported.

