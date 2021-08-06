Inside The Debate Over Whether Dr. Dre Is Responsible For 38-Year-Old Homeless Daughter

LaTanya Young, 38, says she’s living out of her car, her children are being cared for by friends, and she’s telling the world that her multi-millionaire father, hip-hop entrepreneur and business mogul Dr. Dre, isn’t helping her,

Dre had a net worth estimated at $800 million in 2019 — the year he and his business partner, Jimmy Iovine, sold his Beats By Dre headphone company to Apple for $3.2 billion.

A hip-hop artist, audio engineer and record producer, Dr. Dre is the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. He co-founded, co-owned, and was the president of Death Row Records.

But Dre’s oldest daughter, one of his six living children, said that she is homeless. Dre’s 20-year-old son, Andre Young Jr., died of a drug overdose in 2020.

LaTanya’s mother, Lisa Johnson, split from Dre when LaTanya was just 5. It seems Dre had been taking care of her until last year when he cut her off.

“I’ve been working in a warehouse and doing Uber Eats and DoorDash,” said LaTanya, a single mother of four, according to Daily Mail. “My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it’s just me.

“I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse,” she said.

LaTanya said she hasn’t seen her father in 18 years and doesn’t even have his phone number. She communicates with him through his team. But lately, he has not been responding. Dre, who is in the midst of a contentious divorce from his wife, Nicole Young, was just ordered to pay Nicole $3 million a year in alimony until she remarries, Essence reported.

“I’m homeless and I’ve been reaching out to my dad for help,” LaTanya said. “His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press.”

LaTanya’s situation with her famous father triggered a debate and side-taking on Twitter.

“A 38yr old grown woman trying to shame her father into taking care of responsibilities she created,” @ShannonSharpe tweeted.

A 38yr old grown woman trying to shame her father into taking care of responsibilities she created. https://t.co/hRiek5nVik — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 4, 2021

BET News host, activist and professor Marc Lamont Hill tweeted, “Sincere question: what part of Dr. Dre’s life has earned him the benefit of the doubt? And before you ask the inverse of this question, use the google machine.”

Sincere question: what part of Dr. Dre's life has earned him the benefit of the doubt? And before you ask the inverse of this question, use the google machine. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) August 5, 2021

“I think parents should continue to PARENT until they die, or as long as their children NEED IT not until the children are of a certain age or made so many mistakes. What happened to unconditional love & grace ?” Beyoncé in a past life @TheOnlySanairia tweeted.

UNPOPULAR OPINION: This whole Dr Dre situation is interesting. I think parents should continue to PARENT until they die, or as long as their children NEED IT not until the children are of a certain age or made so many mistakes. What happened to unconditional love & grace ? pic.twitter.com/ekdDTobOrX — Beyoncé in a past life.🥀 I am Sanairia 🎙🎚 (@TheOnlySanairia) August 5, 2021

Outspoken writer, editor and culture critic Jamilah Lemieux posted, “Imagine assuming Dr. Dre was on the right side of anything. You niggas astound me.”

Imagine assuming Dr. Dre was on the right side of anything. You niggas astound me. — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) August 5, 2021

Lamont Hill later tweeted out a lyric by hip-hop artist NoName, “How you make excuses for billionaires, you broke on the bus?”

"How you make excuses for billionaires, you broke on the bus?" – NoName — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) August 5, 2021

Bae Guevara @Kaimandante defended LaTanya, tweeting, “The young folks judging Dr. Dre’s daughter for not being financially stable at 38, need to check in when they’re 38 and tell me how it’s going.”

Guevara added, “Ppl act like the age 38 comes with financial security. ask ur mama’s if that was her experience.”

Ppl act like the age 38 comes with financial security. ask ur mama’s if that was her experience. — Bae Guevara (@Kaimandante) August 5, 2021

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?



Siding with someone as wealthy as Dre was a little too much for pj tucker is an NBA champion

@lyssah_a: “a billionaire with a homeless daughter?? & y’all advocate for the billionaire?????? white powder in your nostrils.

Dr. Dre never repeats a pair of white forces so this argument y’all are making for him not supporting his daughter simply do not hit.



a billionaire with a homeless daughter?? & y’all advocate for the billionaire?????? white powder in your nostrils. pic.twitter.com/t7TIZGSLCG — pj tucker is an NBA champion. (@lyssah_a) August 5, 2021

Muted. Argue with yourself. @___inCANdescent tweeted, “If this was Dr Dre’s son yall would be a lot more lenient and that’s all I’ll say”.