Hip-Hop Mogul And Entrepreneur Dr. Dre Hospitalized, ‘Doing Great’ After Brain Aneurysm

Entrepreneur and music mogul Dr. Dre is “doing great” after being hospitalized in Los Angeles for a possible brain aneurysm.

Doctors said the 55-year-old Compton-born rapper, who is in the middle of a contentious divorce with his estranged wife Nicole, is stable and lucid, but they did not know the exact cause of the brain bleed.

Media reports indicated that the rapper was in an intensive care unit at one point.

Andre Romelle Young, known professionally as Dr. Dre, said on an Instagram post that he expected to be out of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center soon.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” he wrote.

Fellow artists Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg and Missy Elliott, and athletes such as LeBron James sent well wishes Dre’s way on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram.

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/1346642573524307969?s=20

https://twitter.com/MissyElliott/status/1346634776288047110?s=20

Dre first came to prominence as a co-founder of the pioneering gangsta rap group N.W.A. Later, he launched a successful solo career with “The Chronic,” one of the top-selling albums in 1993 that also won a Grammy Award.

As a producer, Dre helped launch the careers of artists such as Eminem and 50 Cent. He’s also worked with Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

Working with record executive Jimmy Iovine, Dre founded the highly successful headphone company Beats Electronics, which was bought by Apple in 2014 for $3 billion.

In an interesting twist, four would-be four burglars saw an opportunity to break into Dre’s house after news of his hospitalization was reported. They were repulsed by his home security detail before being chased down and arrested by the police, TMZ reported.

Dre’s net worth in 2019 was $800 million, according to Forbes.