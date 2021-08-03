Black America: Why Do Rappers Get Canceled For LGBTQ Comments And Not For Preaching Murder Of Black Men?

Homophobic comments are being shut down immediately these days, and that’s a good thing, but why isn’t the same outrage piled onto musical artists who encourage the killing of Black men in their lyrics?

Hip-hop artist DaBaby got canceled on Aug. 1 after making homophobic comments. He was booted from the upcoming mega Lollapalooza music festival and there was a backlash from organizations, the media, fans and fellow artists.

DaBaby, known for his hit song “Rockstar,” made the homophobic comments last weekend at a music festival in Miami. During his performance, he asked members of the audience to shine their cell phone flashlights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of the deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks,” NBC News reported. He continued with other crude comments about gay men and women, according to a now-viral video.

DaBaby later apologized on Twitter, saying that those living with HIV and AIDS have “the right to be upset” and that he had “no intentions on offending anybody.”

There has long been an issue of homophobia in hip-hop culture. But more and more LGBTQ hip-hop artists have come out publicly, helping to bring more representation.

Queer female hip-hop artists Young M.A “is appreciated because straight male hip-hop fans see themselves in her verses about romancing women,” Vulture reported. “There’s enough ambiguity and fluidity in Tyler, the Creator’s music to give a listener plausible deniability about whether the song they’re listening to is about falling in love with a man or not.”

But while the LGBTQ movement has made advances in the world of hip-hop, why isn’t there more outrage over violence against Black men?

Do hip-hop songs about killing Black men get shut down? The answer would seem to be “no.”

Hip-hop artists rap about killing Black people and sell a million copies but have to apologize for commenting on LGBTQ, political and social commentator Dr. Boyce Watkins tweeted. “Rappers Call #blackwomen bitches and hoes? – Another hit record. Rap about killing #blackpeople? – Sell a million copies. Say something about LGBT, whites, Asians or Jews? – You’re on your knees apologizing. That’s #Racism 101. You’re on a fucking plantation. #Dababy”.

“Rappers be rapping about selling drugs, killing, treating women like objects but we draw the line at gay people and their feelings,” tweeted HUEY’S evil twin @trillmoe98.

Alexis @marieeeelex48 responded, “Idk how many times we gotta tell y’all… the lgbt community has global support. Black women and poor inner cities DON’T. That’s why”

“What if rappers started getting dropped from festivals every time they mentioned killing another Black man?” Rhonda Mary @iamrhondamary tweeted.

Prima Materia @PrimaMateria4 continued the thread, tweeting, “Funny how nobody bats an eye when rappers constantly bragging in their songs about stabbing or shooting somebody but when they say one homophobic thing THEN they want to ‘cancel’ them. Not saying homophobia isn’t bad but the irony is unreal. What a crazy culture”

Huffington Post writer Philip Lewis tweeted about more performance cancellations for DaBaby: “DaBaby has been removed from the lineup for The Governors music festival Ball – ‘Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind'” and this: “The Day N Vegas festival just announced it has replaced DaBaby with Roddy Ricch”

DaBaby was never canceled for violent acts he and his security team allegedly committed, Shannon @kcshannonlee1 tweeted: “He was implicated in a murder two years ago and his security has beaten up fans. These concert promoters support hate they just pick and choose what hate to support.”

Jack Thompson @jackethomp tweeted simply, “DaBye”

Black men aren’t as important to white festival organizations as the LGBTQ community, breaking news @Breakin47435818 tweeted: “Gay white people will turn on all the black people that make them profits shit crazy like dababy not going to be back Poppin in year or two and the dumb black gay people will continue to give their money to the white man”.

The Moguldom Nation founder Jamarlin Martin tweeted, “A backdoor way to coon is to withhold heat that would agitate the Democrat power brokers in Hollywood, music, media, tech, & politics, & selectively target issues that help your pockets & career. You maldistribute your criticism away from Democrat white power & money.”

The hypocrisy of the “morality in music argument” was not not lost on BLACK mixed w/ BLACK @black_mixed, who tweeted, “I’m not even a DaBaby fan but this morality in music argument is hilarious. How long has drugs, rape, crime, etc. been in music? And how long have execs and celebs been signing off on it and bopping to it?”

Isabella @queeniejessicaa responded by tweeting sophomoric lyrics by Lil Uzi: “Here’s some lyrics from lil uzi. This is homophobic 100% yet i have never heard anyone calling him out”.

It’s not about morality, it’s about being a liability in white spaces, HOW DO IT FREE US? @maracharese tweeted: “Nothing about morality at all. It’s about the appearance of inclusivity by these festivals. He made himself a liability in yt spaces.”

HuffPo writer Lewis tweeted a copy of DaBaby’s apology: “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and insensitive comments I made.’”

The apology was motivated by money, @UntemperedTV tweeted: “And most importantly, I would like to apologize to the one who has been hurt the most through all of this and ultimately the reason I’m posting this message to begin with, my bank account”

