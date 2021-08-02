Communist Group ‘Black Hammer’ Is Building Ethnostate On 200 Acres: 7 Things To Know

A Black communist organization known as Black Hammer wants to create a separate state or ethnostate on 200 acres in Colorado and the project is already in development.

An ethnostate is a sovereign state whose citizens are restricted to members of a particular racial or ethnic group.

Here are seven things to know.

1. Take back the land

Black Hammer was founded in 2019 by YouTube personality Gazi Kodzo to “take the land back for all colonized people worldwide,” according to the organization’s website. The group said it plans to organize its labor “to be of service to our people.” Its symbol, the hammer, represents “breaking the chains of colonialism and building a self-determined future for all colonized people worldwide.”

Kodzo is a former member of the African People’s Socialist Party.

2. Ethnostate high above

Black Hammer announced on Twitter on May 3 that it had acquired the 200 acres for the project. “Thanks to all of you, Black Hammer has successfully liberated 200 acres of land to build our city. FOR COLONIZED PEOPLE ONLY! We are located high up in the mountains, 10,000 feet in the air with RICH soil! We have one lake and three rivers on the land!”

The Black Hammer website fails to identify where in Colorado the ethnocity will be located.

🙌🏾Thanks to all of you, Black Hammer has successfully liberated 200 Acres of Land to build our City 🌃! FOR COLONIZED PEOPLE ONLY! 👳🏾‍♂️👩🏾‍🦱👲🏻🧕🏾 We are located high up in the mountains 🏔 10,000 feet in the air with RICH soil! We have One Lake and Three Rivers on the land! pic.twitter.com/aMoFgta4ci — BH Times (@BlkHmmrTimes) May 3, 2021

3. Ethnostate is named Hammer City

Black Hammer has named its ethnostate Hammer City. On its website, its says Hammer City will create a “city for all people of color to be free” with no “discrimination of nationality, gender, age or mental/physical differences.”

Hammer City will exclude all white people based on their race and the ethnostate says it will provide residents with “jobs, housing, food, and healthcare” while retaining a “no cops, no rent, no coronavirus” and “no white people” policy, Opindia reported.

Black Hammer leader Gazi told Hood Communist, “In the midwestern United States, we have a cell – Hammer City Turtle Island. It includes representatives of the Indigenous Peoples, we call them the Liberators of the Lands. On their own land, they can finally take up self-determination. We have many different teams: permaculture, electrical, legal, architectural, water supply, and a range of urban planning experts. They do secret work all year round. Hammer City will be the most significant achievement in anti-colonial history.”

4. Online fundraising for ethnostate

Black Hammer has an online funding page on its website to fund Hammer City. As of Aug. 2, the group has raised $111,466 in donations. The group accepts donations in bitcoin and ethereum.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

5. High Black covid rate one reason to separate

On its fundraising page, Black Hammer wrote that it originally planned to build the ethnocity in Florida but took the project to Colorado because there is less covid there. “On top of fighting against the police and horizontal violence, Black and Colonized people are battling coronavirus. The U.S. government is exposing Black and Colonized people to the disease. Their negligence to our communities as well as pushing this narrative of ‘essential workers’ are killing us at alarming rates … Enough is enough. The Democrats’ and Republicans’ answer to our problem is to vote, while they continue to poison, cage, and murder us.”

6. Black Hammer backlash

The Black Hammer organization has been accused of being anti-Semitic. In a now-deleted tweet, Black Hammer said, “don’t y’all already know it just takes a good book to burn and some nice wood … best believe we have plenty of copies to keep us warm all season long.” Accompanying the tweet were two pictures — one of a campfire and the other of holocaust victim Anne Frank’s biography, Opindia reported.

7. Reparations corps.

On the Black Hammer website, the group addressed reparations. The organization gives white people the opportunity to be a “good person on the right side of history” by joining a so-called “Reparations Corps” and making monthly reparation payments or offering skills to the Hammer City project. The organization advertises three levels of reparations payments, beginning with $40 (the Che level, named after the communist leader Che Guevara) up to $199 (the Mao level, named after Chairman Mao Zedong, the Chinese communist revolutionary and founding father of the People’s Republic of China).