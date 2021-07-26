Twitter Censorship Police Go After Nation Of Islam, Account Suspended For Vaccine Skepticism

Twitter has suspended the Nation of Islam over allegedly posting misinformation about coronavirus vaccines.

The suspension seems to have been over the account’s criticism of covid-19 vaccines by pharmaceutical companies like Moderna and Pfizer to combat covid-19, according to the Electronic Urban Report news outlet.

Back in March, NOI leader Minister Louis Farrakhan was warned by Twitter for what it deemed spreading vaccine misinformation in a video he posted of his annual Savior’s Day speech, Fox News reported.

In the video, Farrakhan described the vaccine as a “vial of death.” The video was deleted from social media, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“Unsurprisingly, Twitter, Inc. has suspended The Nation of Islam’s official account: @OfficialNOI,” NOI’s Abdul Qiyam Muhammad tweeted on July 19. As of today, the account remains suspended.

Daily Beast reported in January 2021 that the official Nation of Islam website had an advisory section on vaccines with the headline, “WARNING: Do Not Take the Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine”.

“Don’t let them vaccinate you, with their history of treachery through vaccines, through medication,” Farrakhan said in the online advisory. “Are you listening? I say to the African presidents, do not take their medications! I say to those of us in America, we need to call a meeting of our skilled virologists, epidemiologists, students of biology and chemistry, and we need to look at not only what they give us. We need to give ourselves something better.”

Farrakhan remains active on Twitter. This isn’t the first time the social media giant has silenced him. He has been accused of having a history of anti-Semitism, homophobia, and other bigoted remarks, and was suspended in 2020 then reinstated, Mediate reported. Twitter said the move was a mistake.

Many NOI supporters voiced outrage at the latest ban, criticizing the perceived censorship of the platform while others had positive responses.

“But #WhiteSupremacists are untouched” Chris Tucker #BLM tweeted @chtucker18.

Nathan White @NathanW26123671 tweeted, “But they are allowed to plan who capitol insurrections on social media and then we find out the FBI knew about them for years”

Saviours Helper @SavioursHelper tweeted, “All the more reason for everyone who supports our Nation to open a social media account at http://ibnmaryam.com which is a #BlackOwned social media website operated by members of the Nation of Islam! “Every knock is a boost” – #ElijahMuhammad”

While the NOI Twitter account has been down for at least a week, MAGA supporter and anti-vaxxer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had her Twitter account suspended for just 12 hours over anti-vaccine remarks she made recently, WRDW reported.

Greene called her temporary suspension from Twitter a Communist-style attack on free speech.



“Twitter, Facebook, and the rest of the Silicon Valley Cartel are working hand in hand with the White House to censor Americans,” the Georgia Republican said in a statement.

Twitter suspended Greene after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger stance against misinformation about the covid vaccine or the virus.

One of Greene’s tweets that Twitter labeled as misleading claimed that the virus “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.”

