MAGA Congresswoman Says She Would Support Statues Of Satan And Hitler, As A Reminder

MAGA Congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been exposed again for spewing more outrageous and incendiary comments after some of her peers on Capitol Hill called for her to be censured over recent remarks comparing covid-19 restrictions to the Holocaust.

A 2020 video resurfaced on Monday in which Geene, then a GOP candidate for Congress, addressed the Dalton, Georgia city council about protesters tearing down Confederate statues after George Floyd’s murder. The Georgia Republican was filmed telling Dalton city council members that she wouldn’t tear down a statue of Adolf Hitler or even Satan.

In the video, which was uncovered by Punchbowl News, Greene said American children should be exposed to hypothetical statues as evil as Satan or Hitler “to teach others about who these people are and what they did,” Newsweek reported.

“We’re seeing situations where Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, all kinds of statues are being attacked, and it seems to be just an effort to take down history. And whether I see a statue that may be something that I would fully disagree with like Adolf Hitler, maybe a statue of Satan himself, I would not want to say ‘take it down,'” Greene said.

Greene, now a freshman representative, has already been stripped of her committee assignments by the House Democratic majority over racist remarks.

A newcomer to politics, Greene, 46, is known to embrace conspiracy theories, AP reported. Former President Donald Trump called her a “future Republican Star.”

Greene hails from Forsyth County, Georgia, which has a history of violent racism. Only 4 percent of its residents are Black in a state where a third of the population is Black, The Daily Beast reported. The county was recently ranked one of the richest in Georgia but was built on Black bloodshed.

Greene worked previously for her family’s construction business.

Before 1912, Black people made up roughly 10 percent of Forsyth County’s population. That changed almost overnight after Mae Crow, an 18-year-old white young woman, was found unconscious in a wooded area on Sept. 9, 1912, The Daily Beast reported.

Crow later died and a 24-year-old Black man named Robert Edwards was hastily rounded up for the attack.

“In the two months between the September attack on Crow and the end of October, an estimated 1,098 Black folks were chased out of Forsyth County limits, their schools and churches firebombed, their lives threatened by night riders in hoods and cloaks. Nearly 1,900 acres of farmland were sold or, more often, simply seized by whites in land grabs,” The Daily Beast reported.

Twitter reacted. “Can’t teach without statues, that’s just science,” @geewhipped tweeted.

“Let’s get a statue of Satan funded and put in her home district to test this theory,” blasted This Tim Guy @TMells30.

Chargers Baseball @NorthOCChargers tweeted, “She’s speaking in defense of Confederate monuments, by voicing support for statues of Satan and – yeah, explaining it doesn’t make it any less stupid, so I’m a-go play with my dog or something.”

