Alabama QB Made $1M+ On NIL Deals After NCAA Lifted Restrictions

It has been just a few weeks since the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) lifted restrictions so that college athletes can benefit monetarily from their name, image and likeness. Several players from colleges nationwide are making NIL deals.

Bryce Young, a quarterback for the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide has already racked up close to $1 million in NIL deals.

“Our QB has already approached ungodly numbers, and he hasn’t even played yet,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said, according to a report by Chris Hummer of 247Sports. “If I told you what it is … it’s almost 7-figures.

There’s no way to actually confirm how much the 19-year-old college sophomore has made yet as most NIL deals do not announce pay, The New York Post reported.

Some worry about athletes getting paid millions at such a young age.

“Hoping the secondary benefit of NIL will be taking financial pressure off these kids & allowing them to stay in school and get their degree,” Dude_In_The_Desert tweeted @t_arnpreeest. “Can still help out their family back home w/out feeling the need to jump to the league for huge payday. Hoping NCAA does mgmt courses”.

Ruben Stephens @aglantz-emartinezjaguar_ice tweeted,”Interesting comments about these players getting. Believe me it’s only a drop in the bucket, compared to what others are making on these kids”

Bryce isn’t the only college athlete inking deals.

Hip-hop mogul Master P’s son, the incoming Tennessee State freshman Hercy Miller, made a NIL deal worth $2 million, earlier this month. Miller signed a $2 million brand ambassador deal with Web Apps America, a software development company in Los Angeles, Yahoo reported. It’s the single largest NIL agreement for a student-athlete so far, according to Insider.

North Carolina frontcourt star Armando Bacot has partnered with Maryland-based food company Jimmy’s Seafood.

Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere has an endorsement deal with Flix CV, a video platform specializing in building a “10-minute interview highlight reel” for companies attempting to hire new employees, 247Sports.com reported.

Arkansas receiver Trey Knox inked a deal with PetSmart. His husky dog, Blue, will be part of the campaign.

“I have always been proud to be a student-athlete and an Arkansas football player, but I am just as proud to be a dog dad to Blue,“ Knox said, according to 247Sports.com. “It was a clear fit to work alongside PetSmart.”

Social media influencer Mikey Williams is still in high school and won’t be eligible for the NBA draft until 2024, but the basketball player already signed with Excel Sports for NIL deal expected to “generate millions.” Williams has more than 5 million followers on social media. A San Diego native, he plans to attend Lake Norman Christian School in Huntersville, North Carolina, and play for Vertical Academy, ESPN reported.

A slew of other Crimson Tide basketball and football players have announced NIL deals. They include: